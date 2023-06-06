What is Oxfam? Charity's Pride Month video sparks outrage online 

The international charity organization Oxfam is facing massive backlash online for sharing a Pride video. Oxfam released a video during Pride Month to highlight the lack of safety within the LGBTQIA+ communities and the need for allies to step up and provide protection.

The video began with a voice-over, "How are you marking Pride Month this year, while LGBTQIA+ people around the world are deprived of basic safety?"

India Willoughby @IndiaWilloughby 🏳️‍⚧️ video the Gender Critical movement got removed. Please don't share. Here's the Oxfam #Pride 🏳️‍⚧️ video the Gender Critical movement got removed. Please don't share.

The video showed angry toons, including one with short brown hair and a TERF insignia. As gender-critical Internet users discovered this video, they began to protest it. Notably, TERF is the acronym for 'trans-exclusionary radical feminist' that gender-critical activists frequently include in their Twitter profiles.

Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ Oxfam International @Oxfam We have removed the post because of concerns raised with us. We will re-post shortly #ProtectThePride TERFs were so angry by this picture, they bullied Oxfam into taking down a video about Pride that featured it.

Following this, the international charity organization withdrew the video and explained that they did so because of the raised concerns. They later shared the revised version of the post.

Oxfam International @Oxfam We have removed the post because of concerns raised with us. We will re-post shortly #ProtectThePride

Clarifying their move, they wrote:

"We have therefore edited the video to remove the term TERF and we are sorry for the offence it caused."

The video was produced by Falana Films, a female-led Bangalore-based studio in India.

Oxfam is an international anti-poverty charity organization, here's what you need to know about this charity group

According to the charity organisation's official website, it is 'a global movement of people who are fighting inequality to end poverty and injustice.'

Their vision is a sustainable world. They further wrote that they are working for a world 'where women and girls live free from gender-based violence and discrimination. Where the climate crisis is contained, and inclusive and accountable governance systems allow for those in power to be held to account.'

This charity organisation was founded in 1942 and is led by Oxfam International. The founder of this group is Cecil Jackson-Cole and its headquarter is in Nairobi, Kenya.

Gender-critical social media users feel that Oxfam's Pride video was an 'absolute disgrace'

Internet users were not much pleased with the charity organisation's Pride video and said this is not charitable behaviour. Some social media users explained what TERF actually is and why the charity organisation should not have included them in the video.

See reactions here:

Oli London @OliLondonTV



The video advert features a woman with red eyes wearing a TERF badge.



Oli London @OliLondonTV

The video advert features a woman with red eyes wearing a TERF badge.

The charity was accused of… Oxfam, the charity where high ranking officials sexually abused young girls in Haiti, has released a #ProtectThePride video vilifying women who disagree with gender ideology.The video advert features a woman with red eyes wearing a TERF badge.The charity was accused of…

Christopher O'Flynn, M.Ed @MuinteoirChris @OliLondonTV That video was an absolute disgrace and whoever is responsible should be made known, or at the very least, lose their job and issue an apology.

Minnie @MinnietheGeek What total BS. In which area exactly are they "unprotected"?? @francesweetman "Not protected by laws"

Philip Adams @PhilipA32434143 @Oxfam This isn't the first time, Oxfam. I remember something recently involving the word 'mother'. Frankly, I don't even look in your charity shops now.

The Laughing Giant #IStandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 @GiantLaughing @OliLondonTV @Oxfam TERF's are clearly women who wish they were men. Why do you think they always flock to men and not to each other? Because they don't care about other women, of course.

Sam Farrell @samhfarrell



Sam Farrell @samhfarrell

Sloppy, Oxfam. Very sloppy. @Oxfam Uh well the term TERF is absolutely fine and didn't need to be removed, but... good you removed the inappropriately demonic and vaguely racist caricatures...?Sloppy, Oxfam. Very sloppy.

Reacting to the backlash, the charity organization told indy100 that they believe all people should be able to make decisions that affect their lives and should enjoy a life free of discrimination.

