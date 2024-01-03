What did Pablo Hernandez do? Florida man arrested as video shows attempted abduction of young man in Walmart

In an incident at a Walmart store in Lehigh Acres, Florida, Pablo Pintueles Hernandez is facing charges of false imprisonment of a child under 13, as reported by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The event unfolded on December 29, when Hernandez allegedly attempted to abduct a young boy within the store premises, which was captured on surveillance footage.

The video footage showed Hernandez reportedly approaching a small child and attempting to pull him away. However, a quick-thinking woman intervened, snatching the child back and sheltering him behind a nearby shopping cart as detailed in the report by WBBH-TV. The police have reportedly verified that the person in the video is, in fact, Pintueles Hernandez.

Responding to the incident promptly, authorities were called to the Walmart in Lehigh Acres, where the attempted abduction took place.

The authorities confirmed the arrest of Pablo Pintueles Hernandez. According to Law & Crime reports, the boy involved in the incident was four years old.

Quick-thinking woman from Florida saves child from abduction

Detectives claimed that Pintueles Hernandez allegedly grabbed the child's wrist, pulled them, and said 'let's go,' restricting the child's movement and guiding them to walk alongside him.

Surveillance footage of Pablo Pintueles Hernandez. (Image via Lee County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)

The officers collaborated with Real Time Intelligence Center Analysts to identify the suspect. Using advanced technology, analysts and deputies pinpointed and located Pintueles Hernandez.

Officers arrived at his residence approximately an hour after the attempted kidnapping occurred and arrested him.

Given the severity of the crime, Major Crimes Unit detectives immediately responded to the scene and commenced their investigation.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno of Lee County, Florida expressed serious concern over this incident, condemning Hernandez's actions as disturbing and emphasizing the need for community safety, even during everyday activities like shopping.

"My team will stop at NOTHING to ensure criminals like this face the consequences of their actions.”

Pintueles Hernandez was booked into jail early on Saturday morning and was released a day later, on December 30 after posting a $100,000 bond as reported by WEARTV.

Court records indicate Pintueles Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court on January 29, facing charges related to the attempted abduction at the Walmart in Lehigh Acres, Florida.