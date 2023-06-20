"WTF! That's terrifying": Viral video of Bordeaux woman and child getting attacked by man leaves netizens horrified

A video of a man in Bordeaux, France attacking a woman and her child has gone viral and has horrified netizens with its content. The 31-second-long clip shows a black man attacking a woman and her child as they are standing outside what looks like their house. According to a French publication, the incident took place on June 19, 2023, around 5:30 pm local time.

The video, which was captured by a surveillance camera, starts off with the woman and the girl peeking out of their house. As the man approaches them, the woman pulls her daughter inside the house and tries to shut the door.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions and visuals of an attack on a child. Discretion is advised.

However, the Bordeaux attacker tries to enter the house and forcefully pulled out both the woman and the child. The two can be seen falling down due to the force of the attacker as he tried to snatch something from them. He then pulled the girl and picked up something from the road and ran away as a few vehicles are seen on the road. The girl, meanwhile, manages to run back to her mother.

Vidéo d'une nouvelle agression qui a eu lieu à Bordeaux le 19 juin, cours de la Martinique. L'agresseur africain a été interpellé par les forces de l'ordre. Il serait bien connu des services de police.

While the assailant's intention behind the violent attack was unclear, it was reported that he was arrested by the anti-crime brigade after a few hours of extensive search. A French publication from Bordeaux reported that the exact location of the attack is said to be Place de l'Europe which is the midpoint of Bordeaux.

As the horrifying video made its way on social media, netizens were quick to react to it in shock. One social media user also commented on @InfosBordeaux’s post and said:

Social media users left in shock as video from France shows woman and child being attacked by a man. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left in shock as video from Bordeaux goes viral: Reactions explored

The footage from Bordeaux, which has quickly gone viral, sees a Black man violently attacking a woman and child. As the video continues to circulate, people are expressing shock and disbelief.

The video, which has been viewed a million times, has sparked a wave of reactions ranging from concern and outrage to curiosity and speculation. As @InfosBordeaux shared the video, people couldn't contain their shock and disbelief at the horrifying video. While some said that it was "horrendous," others said that it was horrible."

Social media users left in shock as video from France shows woman and child being attacked by a man. (Image via Twitter)

At the same time, the video was shared on Reddit as well and people commented on it and said that they thought that the man was going to kidnap the little girl.

Social media users left in shock as a video from France shows a woman and child being attacked by a man. (Image via Reddit)

As per CNEWS, the attacker is a 30-year-old man who is homeless and has been in and out of police custody for many cases before. As per the authorities, the man has 20 offenses against his name, including violence and kidnapping. At the moment, the police are conducting an extensive investigation to find out the reason behind the attack.

