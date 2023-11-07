What did Pastor Steven Flockhart do? Charges explored as former The Voice and American Idol contestant is arrested 

A shocking piece of news has come to light that Pastor Steven Flockhart of the 901 Church, who took part in The Voice and American Idol, has been arrested after he was accused of identity theft by a member of his congregation. It is worth noting that the pastor was arrested on charges of identity theft and theft of merchandise between $2500 and $10,000, Shelby County Jail records show.

Fox News reported that Pastor Steven Flockhart jointly opened a credit card with a church member three years ago. As per the report, the pastor called the victim and requested the information; the pastor even said that the card was supposedly only used for the expenses related to his ministry.

However, in September 2023, the victim found that the credit score had dropped, and it was left with a total balance of around $6,400. Moreover, the victim claimed in the report that Flockhart admitted to the theft.

It was also mentioned in the affidavit that Flockhart had not landed in a controversy for the first time as earlier, he had also allegedly forged documents and even impersonated a credit card holder at another congregation based in Georgia.

901 Church said that they do not find the allegations against Pastor Steven Flockhart factual

901 Church shared a statement on the allegations against Pastor Steven Flockhart and said they are aware of the recent allegations against the Pastor by Dana Mark McCall. In the statement, they mentioned:

"While we do not find the allegations factual, we believe that vindication is from God and stand firm in His sovereignty and truth,” stated the church. “Please pray for our pastor and his family, for the hearts of those who seek to attack him and the church, and the community."

The statement also quoted the words of Jewish leader Gamaliel, and it was mentioned:

"in the present case I advise you: Leave these men alone! Let them go! For if their purpose or activity is of human origin, it will fail. But if it is from God, you will not be able to stop these men; you will only find yourselves fighting against God."

However, this statement did not go down well with other church members, and they said that Flockhart should be removed as Lead Pastor and that the church's bylaws should make these changes.

They also said that after those demands were presented had their church memberships revoked. A former member of 901 Church said:

"t was more about the intake of money and not for people’s relationship with Jesus Christ, you know"

In the midst of the controversy, the 901 church announced that they would still proceed with their Sunday service. Additionally, Pastor Steven Flockhart was expected to appear in court on Monday, November 6, 2023.