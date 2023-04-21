What did Patricia Rite die of? Tributes pour in as influencer and reality star passes away at 30

Spanish social media influencer Patricia Rite passed away at the age of 30 due to skin cancer. The news was announced by Rite's family on social media via a statement issued on April 16, 2023, reading:

“Patricia left us. Her mother and her relatives ask for respect in these hard times. Thank you to all the people, who in one way or another, gave her support and love during this time, directly or indirectly.”

Rite was a native of Huelva, Spain. She was diagnosed with the disease four years ago and frequently posted about her journey on her TikTok and Instagram handles. Additionally, the influencer posted content related to cosmetics and fashion and had a collective following of more than 340,000 followers.

Aside from that, she also starred in the Spanish reality show Mujeres y Hombres y Viceversa, from where she rose to prominence.

Patricia Rite's life changed after she got a "mole" checked

As per multiple reports, Patricia Rite's life changed after being diagnosed with skin cancer after she paid a visit to a doctor to get a mole checked, as per Euro. Despite the terrible news, the influencer kept posting regularly, using her platforms to raise awareness about the terrible disease.

She posted her last video on April 5 where she addressed her followers from the hospital. Patricia Rite said (in Spanish):

“Busy week, I was going to be treated on Tuesday but was finally admitted to hospital and treated on Friday. Since then, bad vomiting with an achy body until yesterday. I couldn’t move from the bathroom and I felt terrible. Today, I feel a little stronger. Since yesterday, I haven’t vomited and I’ve started eating, which I hadn’t done since Friday, and I’m starting to improve. Let’s go little by little.”

After the news of Patricia Rite's death went viral, Twitteratis were shocked and sentimental upon hearing the news. Several users paid tribute to the deceased influencer and refused to believe that she had passed away. Others demanded that more research be done on skin cancer so that people can be saved from this deadly disease.

In similar news, last year, Australian influencer and model Oceana Strachan revealed that she had a life-threatening melanoma after getting a freckle checked. However, she survived the disease due to its early detection.

