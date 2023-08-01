What did Pee Wee Herman get charged with? Legal troubles and arrests explored as Paul Reuben dies aged 70 

Pee Wee Herman, the iconic character, became a household name after debuting the stage persona in the 1981 production, The Pee-wee Herman Show. Paul Reuben, who played Pee Wee Herman, swiftly garnered praise as an actor and a comedian in the entertainment industry as a beloved individual who brought levity into people’s lives.

On Monday, July 31, when Pee Wee Herman’s estate confirmed via an Instagram post that the comedian had died on Sunday of cancer at the age of 70, an outpouring of tributes poured in from Reubens' friends in the entertainment industry mourning the actor's death.

While several people across the country remembered Paul Reuben's legacy as an actor, many also recalled that his career was marred with controversies stemming from multiple arrests and allegations in a child pornography case.

Paul Reuben aka Pee Wee Herman's troubled history explored in the wake of his death

In 1991, Pee Wee Herman was first arrested and charged with indecent exposure at a Florida adult movie theater after detectives detained him alongside two other men for violating State law for exposing their genitalia in a darkened theatre.

The charge was subsequently dropped after the actor pleaded no contest. Incidentally, the actor's career was slightly derailed by the arrest. The New York Post reported that following the incident, CBS announced that it was cancelling reruns of “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse.

Despite the roadblock, the actor went on to work in multiple films and TV Shows. His film credits included Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992), The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), Batman (1996) and Matilda (1996).

However, a decade after his first arrest, the actor was taken into custody again in 2001 after authorities raided his home and found pornographic material involving minors in his possession. Reuben, who was slammed with a misdemeanor charge for possessing materials depicting children under the age of 18 engaged in s*xual conduct, turned himself in to the police the following year.

In 2004, the misdemeanor charge was dropped after Reubens pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. The actor was fined $100 with three years probation and asked to register as a s*x offender.

Shortly after, in a 2004 interview with NBC News, Reuben spoke out about the allegations, maintaining his innocence and describing the child pornography stash found at his home as an “art collection.” He said:

“It was kind of like a mortifying kind of situation, where I felt like, you know, people are laughing at me. I’m a professional comedian. I’ve never claimed to be able to take it as good as I dish it out, ever. I mean, I’m just sensitive.”

He added:

“I am disappointed that any part of my art collection was ever deemed inappropriate. Taking responsibility by calling a few images in this collection ‘obscene,’ and paying a $100 fine seemed like the sanest way to make it end.”

David Hasselhoff @DavidHasselhoff #peeweeherman pic.twitter.com/FxI3H3COYL Paul Reubens was a great, great friend. He gave me the muppets for my birthday and never forgot anyone’s birthday from our class. He was in my class at CalArts and room mates! He was always kind to me and to everyone. He will be missed. #paulreubens

In the ensuing years, Reuben went on to act in shows such as The Blacklist, Reno 911! and more recently, What We Do in the Shadows. In 2016, Reuben also revived his character Pee Wee Herman for the Judd Apatow-produced Pee-wee's Big Holiday.

Tim Burton Daily @TimBurtonDaily



“I'll never forget how Paul helped me at the beginning of my career.”



(Via: Instagram) Tim Burton on Paul Rubens passing.“I'll never forget how Paul helped me at the beginning of my career.”(Via: Instagram) pic.twitter.com/9mm6AHWhQc " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/9mm6AHWhQc

Despite the controversies, heartfelt tributes poured in from his fellow stars who remembered the talent rather than the multiple troubled controversies that enveloped the star over the years.