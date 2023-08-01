What happened when Pee-wee Herman visited WWE RAW? Remembering the actor's iconic moments!

Former Monday Night RAW guest host and actor-comedian Paul Reubens, who is best known for his portrayal of comedy icon Pee-wee Herman, passed away on July 31, 2023. The news of Reubens' death was met with a lot of sadness by his fans. Since the news went viral, wrestling fans are now remembering the last time he appeared as the iconic character on RAW.

Paul Reubens made his first and only WWE RAW appearance as Pee-wee Herman in November 2010. During this time, the actor-comedian was seen taking an active part in backstage segments and feuding with The Miz. He also won a Slammy Award for the Guest Star Shining Moment of the Year in December 2010.

Herman then made another appearance at WrestleMania 27, where he took part in a backstage segment with The Rock. During the segment, Pee-wee revealed himself to be the biggest John Cena fan ever. However, persuasion from The Rock led to Herman shifting his loyalties to Team Bring It.

The late actor's comic timing and dialogue delivery during this segment entertained many in the WWE Universe. Upon his passing, fans were quick to note the same. While he might not have made many appearances in WWE, Paul Reubens had a special place in the hearts of wrestling fans.

WWE honored wrestling legend Adrian Street on RAW

Last week, Welsh wrestling icon Adrian Street breathed his last as he passed away from complications following a stroke. Street was a legendary figure in the world of wrestling. He had a career spanning over 50 years in which he worked for different promotions.

This week's Monday Night RAW began with a tribute to Adrian Street. Before this tribute, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H expressed his sadness over the death of Street. The Game spoke about Street's larger-than-life presence and mentioned that he was honored to call him a friend. Triple H said:

"A genre-bending pioneer whose larger-than-life presence and ruthlessness between the ropes changed the wrestling world forever. Honored to have called Adrian Street a friend. My thoughts are with Miss Linda and the family, friends and fans of Adrian Street."

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre wrote about Street's passing as well. In his tweet, the Scotsman mentioned that Street was ahead of his time. He also wrote that Adrian was one of the toughest men anyone could wish to meet:

"Adrian Street was before his time, a genuine trailblazer and one of the toughest men you could wish to meet. My thoughts go out to his wife Linda & the rest of his family and friends. RIP"

Drew @DMcIntyreWWE Adrian Street was before his time, a genuine trailblazer and one of the toughest men you could wish to meet. My thoughts go out to his wife Linda & the rest of his family and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/6N3uLvgYYO

Street's death marks the loss of yet another wrestling legend in 2023. Before him, this year already saw icons like Billy Graham and The Iron Sheik pass away. While these legends might not be alive anymore, they will always live in the hearts of wrestling fans through the work they have done.

