What is progressive supranuclear palsy? Linda Ronstadt’s illness explored as Selena Gomez is set to star in upcoming biopic

American pop singer Selena Gomez is all set to play Linda Ronstadt in the 11-time Grammy winner's upcoming biopic. The Only Murders in the Building actress teased her role in an Instagram story shared on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, featuring Ronstadt's memoir, Simple Dreams.

Ronstadt is an American singer with Mexican heritage, a similarity she shares with Gomez. With a career spanning over five decades, the 77-year-old is remembered for her country, rock, and Latin tunes. She has released 24 studio albums and 15 compilation albums so far, with many of her albums being certified gold, platinum, or multiplatinum in the U.S. and across the globe.

Selena Gomez's IG story (Image via Instagram/ @selenagomez)

In 2011, Linda Ronstadt announced her retirement, which was later revealed to be because of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a degenerative disease that prevented her from singing.

According to Mayo Clinic, PSP is a common brain disorder stemming from the deterioration of cells in areas of the brain that control body movement, coordination, thinking, and other important functions. Someone suffering from the neurological disorder will have trouble walking, balancing, eye movements, and later, as the disease progresses, swallowing.

Linda Ronstadt's biopic is being produced by her manager John Boylan with James Keach co-producing

According to the Rolling Stones, Linda Ronstadt's biopic is already in pre-production with her manager, John Boylan, and filmmaker James Keach, who made the 2019 documentary on her, titled Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice. No other casting decisions or details about the project have been announced.

The musician's official social media accounts confirmed the news with the message, "It all started with a simple dream." As per the Hollywood Reporter, a note on the website for Boylan’s company, Great Eastern Music, states Selena Gomez met Linda Ronstadt at her home to discuss the project.

Speaking about PSP, Ronstadt told CNN's Anderson Cooper:

"Everything becomes a challenge. Brushing your teeth, taking a shower... Eating is hard … I’ve had to relearn how to eat. You could carve a new brain map if you’re patient and willing to do that, but it’s hard."

Linda Ronstadt's PSP was initially misdiagnosed as Parkinsons, a common occurrence as the two share similar symptoms. According to Parade, PSP is considered a type of atypical Parkinson's.

Born in Tucson, Arizona, the music diva began her professional career in 1965 singing to the (then) emerging folk rock and country rock genres. She is fondly called First Lady of Rock and the Queen of Rock. Her albums, Heart Like a Wheel and Simple Dreams achieved both critical and commercial success. Her songs, When Will I Be Loved, Blue Bayou, and You're No Good, have topped charts in the U.S.

The 77-year-old boasts several prestigious music awards, including the Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award by the Latin Recording Academy in 2011 and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award by the Recording Academy in 2016. In 2014, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received the National Medal of Arts and Humanities.