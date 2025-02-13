What is Project Goat? Controversy around Mar-a-Lago goat sculpture covered in Trump-themed bills explained

A sculpture of a goat covered with fake $100 bills showcasing President Donald Trump's face in place of Benjamin Franklin conveys the message, "In Trump We Trust." The sculpture was posted on Instagram on February 1, 2025, by the account @_projectgoat.

The sculpture is reportedly part of an upcoming auction to support Project Goat (abbreviated as Global Offensive Against Trafficking), which is an art-based initiative to help raise awareness about child s*xual exploitation and human trafficking. Alternatively known as Project G.O.A.T., the organization was founded in 2019 by Rob and Debbie Canton of Tampa, Florida.

The organization's website states:

"The goal of Project G.O.A.T. is to bring much needed awareness and utilize the G.O.A.T. to raise funds to fight Human Trafficking and child s*xual exploitation, a growing problem across the globe."

The sculpture, currently located at Trump's Florida residence Mar-a-Lago, garnered criticism from several Christians after the "In God We Trust" phrase on the fake $100 bills was replaced with "In Trump We Trust," according to The Express Tribune.

Several Christians also condemned the statue for promoting idolatry, claiming the sculpture resembled the biblical golden calf. The gold-hoofed goat also had the president's signature with an "I love you" message at its base.

Project Goat co-founder was "grateful" to Trump for signing the sculpture

Rob Canton, co-founder of Project Goat, expressed his gratitude towards President Donald Trump for signing the fake $100 bill goat statue despite facing backlash from Christians for its existence. Canton added that the president signing the statue showed his dedication to fighting against human trafficking in a statement to The Daily Mail.

"I’m grateful for the fact that [Trump] took the time to sign and inscribe it, which I believe shows not only his support for the fight against human trafficking but for the great charities that will share in the proceeds including Big Dog Ranch Rescue and it The Hometown Foundation," he said.

He continued that the negative comments seemingly came from people who had "an axe to grind and a history of being triggered by anything President Trump says or does."

According to Project Goat's website, the organization was created as a charitable program by the A+C Foundation, "a community foundation comprised of Athletes, Artists, and the Causes they are passionate about." The website added:

"Project G.O.A.T, which stands for Global Offensive Against Trafficking is an art-based awareness and support campaign in the fight against human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children. Fifty-five life-size goat statues have been painted or otherwise embellished by amazing artists and, in many cases, represented by celebrity athletes, actors, musicians, and others."

Founders Rob and Debbie Canton decided to go with a goat as the muse after saving several goats from slaughter in Tampa in 2019. Furthermore, one of the goats they saved gave birth to a blind and deaf kid, which they named Grady.

The goat was also the foundation's inspiration behind the Grady Goat Foundation, which was started to help "children (other 'kids') facing adversity" and support "animal-rescue efforts."

Artist Scott Joseph Moore created the first goat sculpture as part of Project Goat in February 2019. Each sculpture, reportedly weighing 75 pounds, 48 inches tall and 60 inches long, is sold at various auctions, and the funds will reportedly go towards "rescuing & rehabilitating victims of human trafficking."

The fake $100 bills goat sculpture at Mar-a-Lago will reportedly be auctioned on February 27, 2025.

