Did Trump put his hand on the Bible while taking his oath? Debate ensues as viral moment sparks mixed reactions 

On Monday, January 20, Donald Trump took the oath as the 47th President of the United States of America. However, the Republican leader notably did not place his hand on the Bible during the ceremony, contrary to White House tradition.

Images of the president's inauguration went viral online. In these images, the First Lady stood beside her husband with a stack of books next to the Bible while Chief Justice John Roberts swore him in. As per tradition, the President is expected to place his hand on the Bible while taking the oath of office.

Instead, Donald Trump raised his right hand while leaving his left hand beside him. He neglected to put his hand on the Bible during swearing-in. While taking his oath, the MAGA leader said the traditional words:

“I swear that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States and will to the best of my ability. Preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God."

Expand Tweet

During the ceremony, First Lady Melania Trump carried two Bibles. One belonged to the President's mother, who gave it to her son in 1955, while the other was the Lincoln Bible - the copy used by former President Abraham Lincoln during his oath-taking ceremony in 1861.

This moment led to a heated debate online, sparking mixed reactions among netizens. Some users criticized the President for not following tradition:

"He was afraid his hand would burn if he put it on the Bible and lied," a netizen jibed.

"This completely violates norms and traditions and makes Trump seem disingenuous," another person wrote.

"He didn’t even remember taking the oath," an X user criticized.

Meanwhile, others believed it was not something to fuss about:

"Well it certainly wasn’t intentional. He gave God credit for his life numerous times," a fan opined.

"Robert’s rushed him. Just like he did with Obama. The family wasn’t even given time to step up with him. But he is sworn in… so go cope! AMERICA IS BACK!," another netizen chimed in.

"There is historical precedent for presidents not using a Bible during their oath-taking ceremonies. Thomas Jefferson and Calvin Coolidge are notable examples who did not use a Bible," an X user wrote.

Donald Trump's inauguration: Is it a constitutional requirement to swear in with the Bible?

Donald Trump Holds Election Night Event In West Palm Beach (Image via Getty)

Despite mixed reactions to Trump's inauguration, it is worth noting that it is not a constitutional requirement for presidents to swear in while touching the Bible. According to Article II, Section I, Clause 8 of the Constitution, the President-elect must recite the prescribed words and take their oath of office. The rest is left to those participating in the ceremony to decide.

Expand Tweet

According to TIME magazine, the use of the Bible in the oath-taking ceremony is purely tradition. This practice began when George Washington, the First President of the United States and the Father of the Nation, used a Bible during his swearing-in in 1789.

The magazine notes that the organizers realized during the ceremony that no one had brought a Bible to the event. They quickly obtained a copy from a nearby Masonic lodge. Washington is said to have kissed the Bible while taking his oath.

History professor Denver Brunsman from George Washington University explains that this tradition was derived from customs in the United Kingdom. In Britain, it is customary for government officials to swear on the names of kings, queens, and the Church of England. Additionally, all US presidents so far have been Christian, making this tradition fitting.

All presidents who took their oaths after George Washington continued to follow the tradition of the Bible. However, it was broken in 1853 when President Franklin Pierce placed his left hand on the Bible instead. Multiple presidents before Trump also did not touch the Bible during their oath. Theodore Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson, John Quincy Adams, and Lyndon B. Johnson are among those who did not swear in with a Bible.

Presidents can use any Bible of their choice in the oath-taking ceremony. Former president Barack Obama used the historic Lincoln Bible during both of his inaugurations, and Donald Trump used it during his first swearing-in ceremony. The Lincoln Bible refers to the copy used by Abraham Lincoln in 1861. It has only been used by Presidents Obama and Trump in history apart from Lincoln.

Expand Tweet

In 2017, Donald Trump used a Bible that belonged to his mother alongside the Lincoln Bible. His mother gave it to him in 1955 to "mark his Sunday Church Primary School graduation at First Presbyterian Church, in Jamaica, New York," per the Inaugural Committee. Both Bibles were present during his 2025 inauguration as well.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Vice President JD Vance used a family Bible that belonged to his maternal great-grandmother. According to Trump Vance Inaugural Committee, Vance received this Bible in 2003 when he left home for Marine Corps Recruit Depot in South Carolina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback