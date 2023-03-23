What is Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection? CDC connects eye drop recall with bacteria as death toll climbs

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has connected the recent deaths surrounding the outbreak of an extensive drug-resistant bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

On March 21, 2023, the government agency announced that it is investigating the three deaths and injuries of 68 people identified across the US, adding that eight patients have lost their vision while four others have their eyeballs removed. The first death reported was from Washington state.

As per the CDC's website, Pseudomonas is a type of germ that is most commonly found in water and in soil. Of all the types, Pseudomonas aeruginosa most often causes infections in humans, in their lungs, blood, and other parts of the body after surgery.

While symptoms vary from person to person, some of the most commonly listed are:

Infection of the lungs (pneumonia)

Fever and chills

Difficulty breathing

Chest pain

Tiredness

Cough, sometimes with yellow, green, or bloody mucus

CDC has recalled three eye products linked to Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection

Helen Gavillet @H_gavillet

You learn something new....

#microbiology #pseudomonas #serialdilutions Today I discovered that Pseudomonas aeruginosa can come in day glow hulk green.You learn something new.... Today I discovered that Pseudomonas aeruginosa can come in day glow hulk green.You learn something new....#microbiology #pseudomonas #serialdilutions https://t.co/eHhqGuRNyO

Three eye products from the brands Delsam Pharma and EzriCare have been recalled from the market as health officers investigate the breakout suspected to be connected to eye drops that were purchased online, via retailers as well as through ophthalmologist offices. All of them were imported from the Indian firm Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited.

In the past few weeks, two eye products made by other companies have also been pulled due to contaminants that are not tied to this recall.

The type of Pseudomonas aeruginosa that caused the spread is rare and has never been seen in the United States before. This is why doctors are having a hard time treating it. While speaking to CBS News via email, CDC spokesperson Martha Sharan said:

"Pseudomonas was a contributing case of death for one patient; for other two patients the role of Pseudomonas in the death is unknown."

Sharan revealed that earlier tests from already-opened bottles of EzriCare's eyedrops had found the Pseudomonas aeruginosa and linked it to several breakouts in different lots.

"Two patients had confirmed use of EzriCare and one patient is not known to have used EzriCare, but is epidemiologically linked to patients who did."

CDC Antimicrobial Resistance @CDC_AR Whole genome sequencing & in-depth detective work led CDC epidemiologists to ask the right questions, make connections & swiftly contain an outbreak of #AntimicrobialResistance Pseudomonas aeruginosa linked to artificial tears. Learn more during PACCARB: bit.ly/3Lt021T Whole genome sequencing & in-depth detective work led CDC epidemiologists to ask the right questions, make connections & swiftly contain an outbreak of #AntimicrobialResistance Pseudomonas aeruginosa linked to artificial tears. Learn more during PACCARB: bit.ly/3Lt021T https://t.co/ucPezeubXx

The CDC reports that experts at the University of California, San Diego, have discovered a bacteriophage that may help to cure the widespread drug-resistant bacterium.

The university's Center for Innovative Phage Applications and Therapeutics has talked about so-called "phage" treatments that it made to save people with illnesses caused by germs that are resistant to drugs.

The CDC said in an educational tip sheet that a drug-resistant type of the bacteria was thought to have caused about 32,600 cases in sick people in the U.S. in 2017. This is down from 46,000 in 2012.

