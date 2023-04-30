What did Rebecca Hillman do? New York prison captain sentenced over inmate's death

Rebecca Hillman, 40, a former prison captain, was sentenced to six months in jail for her role in an inmate's death three years ago. As per reports, Hillman prevented officers from saving the life of Ryan Wilson, 29, an individual in custody at the Manhattan Detention Complex. She was found guilty of negligent homicide.

Hillman's trial lasted for a week and the jury deliberated for six hours over two days. Her sentencing comes as the Manhattan Detention Complex faces closure following numerous civil rights scandals.

The facility has long been criticized for its poor conditions, including overcrowding, inadequate healthcare, and abuse of inmates by staff members.

Speaking about the ruling, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said:

"Rebecca Hillman's negligence and shocking lack of regard for Ryan Wilson's well-being led to his death. I hope this sentencing can help close what I know has been an incredibly traumatic time for Mr. Wilson's family and loved ones."

This is the first time a corrections officer has been convicted of and sentenced for criminally negligent homicide, Bragg said.

Rebecca Hillman ordered a junior officer not to help Wilson, said he was "faking it"

In November 2020, Rebecca Hillman was the supervisor of the Manhattan Detention Complex, where Wilson was in custody for a parole violation and robbery charges. The 29-year-old reportedly also suffered from mental illness.

During that time, Wilson had a dispute with another inmate and was due to be relocated to a different cell for his protection. However, he made a noose out of a bedsheet and hung it from the light fixture in his current cell, Law&Crime reported. He then called an officer over, climbed onto a stool, and threatened to hang himself if Captain Hillman did not let him out.

However, Rebecca Hillman went into the control room, where she began filling out paperwork. After waiting for around 10 minutes, Wilson moved onto his bed with the noose around his neck and began a countdown. He then jumped off the bed. The officer who saw Wilson jump called for the cell to be opened immediately so he could cut the bedsheet and let him down.

However, Hillman ordered the officer not to enter the room, saying that he was fine and was "playing around." She then looked inside and said that Wilson was "faking it" because he was still breathing. She further ordered that the cell door remain closed and got back to work.

About 15 minutes after the incident, Rebecca Hillman finally gave the order to open the cell again and called for a medical team. Officers in the area cut Wilson down, felt a faint pulse, and tried to revive him with chest compressions. When medical personnel arrived a few minutes later, Wilson was already dead.

Hillman's attorney glad jury cleared his client of intentional wrongdoing

DOI Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber in a press release stated that Ryan Wilson would have been alive if Rebecca Hillman had taken the necessary action. Instead, "her dereliction of duty had tragic consequences."

Following her conviction, Rebecca Hillman's attorney, Todd Spodek, noted that the jury had returned with a mixed verdict, clearing his client of intentional wrongdoing.

Spodek spoke to Law&Crime and said:

"Ms. Hillman regrets any role that she played in the unfortunate passing of Mr. Wilson and sends deep sympathy to his loved ones."

He added:

"We are pleased that the jury found her not guilty with respect to the intentional crime. We maintain the position that a number of events within the Department of Corrections led to Mr. Wilson's suicide. At this juncture, we are exploring all options."

Spodek has previously represented infamous con artist and fraudster Anna Sorokin, who went by the name Anna Delvey.

