What did Rick Singer do? Mastermind behind ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal sentenced to over three years in prison

Rick Singer, the mastermind behind the college admissions scandal dubbed "Varsity Blues," has been sentenced to over three years in prison and an additional three years of supervised release.

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Rick Singer was sentenced to 42 months in prison, forfeiture of $10 million, and three years of supervised release. The sentencing marked the most extended punishment doled out in the nationwide college admissions cheating scheme that revealed the corruption rooted in the American education system.

Singer, 62, was the owner of the college counseling and prep business known as “The Key." He masqueraded as a college prep coach and schemed to get the children of wealthy parents into top universities by facilitating cheating on standardized tests.

Singer also bribed top-tiered university coaches to enroll the students as athletes despite the kids not having any athletic background.

In 2019, Singer pleaded guilty to racketeering, conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the US, and obstruction of justice. Singer served as a key witness and assisted law enforcement in their investigation by wearing a wire.

He also turned over evidence that helped children of wealthy parents scam their way into top-tier universities, including Yale and Georgetown.

Rick Singer accepted millions of dollars in bribes

Rick Singer, a college prep coach at the epicenter of the college admissions scandal, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, accepted bribes in the millions to get unqualified applicants into Ivy league universities by falsely extolling their accomplishments.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Singer paid bribes totaling more than $7 million to coaches and administrators who had influence over admissions. Singer, in addition to helping the students cheat on standardized tests like the SAT, bribed the coaches to enroll them as part of the athletic program even when they had no history of playing a sport.

Rick Singer, who told the judge that he was remorseful for his actions during the sentencing hearing, was reportedly paid over $20 million in bribes. He said:

“I have been reflecting on my very poor judgment and criminal activities that increasingly had become my way of life. I have woken up every day feeling shame, remorse, and regret. I acknowledge that I am fully responsible for my crimes.”

Operation Varsity Blues was launched to unveil corruption in the college admissions process after authorities were alerted about the rigged process in the American education system.

So far, more than 50 people, including parents and coaches, have been convicted in cases where wealthy parents paid huge amounts in bribes to send their children to Ivy League universities.

Rick Singer was reportedly an integral part of the corrupt process. U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins released a statement after Singer was sentenced to prison, saying that the depth of the corruption appalled authorities. She said:

"I, like millions of hard-working lower- or middle-class families, have gone through this process. I was never foolish enough to believe it was a meritocracy, but I had absolutely no idea how corrupt and infected the admissions process was until this case exposed everything. Any parent or guardian who has ever experienced the college admissions process should be angry."

The scandal led to the downfall of Hollywood elites such as Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, who were charged with bribing college officials to get their children into the university.

Rick Singer is due to report to prison on February 27.

