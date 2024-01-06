What role did Christian Oliver play in Speed Racer? Tributes pour in as actor dies alongside daughters in Caribbean plane crash

Actor Christian Oliver, known for his roles in Valkyrie and Indiana Jones 5, died in a plane crash off a Caribbean island on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The news was confirmed by the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) in a Facebook post, adding that the actor's two daughters, Madita and Annik, along with the pilot, Robert Sachs, died in the tragedy.

Sachs was piloting a single-engine plane that took off from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Bequia, a tiny island in St. Vincent and Grenadines around noon and was bound for St. Lucia. However, it soon experienced "difficulties and plummeted into the ocean," just a mile west of Petit Nevis.

Christian Oliver, real name Christian Klepser, was born and raised in Germany but later moved to the United States to pursue a modeling and acting career. He is best remembered for his roles as the shady competitor Snake Oiler in Speed Racer and the missing ex-SS officer Emil Brandt in The Good German.

Christian Oliver's plane crash was captured on video

According to local reports, Christain Oliver arrived with his daughters in the Caribbean on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, after finishing the shoot for his upcoming movie on December 20. Just days before the tragic accident, Oliver shared an Instagram post wishing everyone a great 2024, stating:

"Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love …2024 her we come!"

Christian Oliver's plane crash was captured on video. According to Searchlight, the pilot, Sachs, radioed the tower to inform them he was experiencing trouble and was turning back. That was the last communication with the aircraft.

Local fishermen and divers helped the Coast Guard recover the bodies, which were taken to the Kingstown Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A witness to the crash, Cornell Campbell, told the News outlet, that the aircraft garnered attention due to the "sound of the plane."

"Everything shut off the first time. So, I told my friend, "That plane is going to crash." But the plane kicked up back again like it built up back a power," he stated.

While the plane regained power, it had lost considerable altitude. As the pilot attempted to correct the drop, it lost power again and crashed. Campbell explained as it began sinking, he heard a "bouff" sound, making him believe it exploded underwater.

"Whole family thrown into mourning": Internet users react to Christian Oliver's death

As news of Christian Oliver's plane crash spread, netizens were quick to express their condolences to his grieving friends and family. Many expressed their loss at the deaths of the actor's young daughters.

Local authorities stated that the cause of the crash was still under investigation.

Christian Oliver will next appear in the movie Forever Hold Your Peace.