"Let kids be kids": Jessica Simpson kids ages explored as daughter Maxwell's crop top photo sparks controversy

American singer Jessica Simpson was slammed online after she posted a picture with her daughter on her social media handle. On August 26, the 43-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures with her daughter while attending PetSafe’s Unleashed event in Los Angeles, California.

In the pictures, Simpson can be seen dressed in a hot pink mini dress while her 11-year-old daughter, Maxwell, wore a crop top and denim maxi skirt and completed the look with black boots. Calling her a "Barbie," Simpson took her daughter to work.

However, the new pictures did not sit right with several internet users who slammed the singer for letting her 11-year-old daughter dress in a crop top.

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Jessica Simpson's daughter dressed in a crop top. (Photo via @jessicasimpson/Instagram)

Internet reacts to Jessica Simpson's daughter dressed in a crop top

After Jessica Simpson shared the pictures of her 11-year-old daughter wearing a denim crop top and skirt, she was slammed online. Several Internet users expressed their disappointment with Simpson letting her daughter dress in crop top, with many unable to believe that Maxwell is 11.

Others mocked Jessica for trying to be a "cool mom" instead of a responsible parent trying to s*xualize her daughter.

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on Simpson's daughter dressed in a crop top. (Photo via @jessicasimpson/Instagram)

Jessica Simpson, who is married to football player Eric Johnson, is a mother to three kids - Maxwell "Maxi" Drew (11), Ace Knute (10), and Birdie Mae (4).

The duo welcomed Maxwell on May 1, 2012, after announcing their pregnancy in October 2011. While speaking to People Magazine in April 2022, Simpson said that her eldest child has always been confident and full of self-love.

"I don't think it's something that I taught other than the way I walked in my life and the example that I [set]. It's not really about what I say. It's more about what I do. I think that when she sees me happy and confident, that's all that really matters to your children is that they see you loving yourself, and [then] it's easy for them to love themselves."

After Maxwell, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson welcomed their second child, a son named Ace Knute Johnson, on June 30, 2013. Just like his father, he is also athletic, with the singer once revealing that the 10-year-old is passionate about baseball.

Simpson and Johnson welcomed their third child and second daughter, Birdie, on March 19, 2019. The little girl frequently appears on her mother's social media handles.