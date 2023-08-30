"Tone deaf": Martha Stewart slammed for using "small iceberg" for cocktails

Martha Stewart has been in hot waters recently over the several photos she uploaded while on vacation. She was on her way from Iceland to Greenland on the Swan Hellenic cruise.

On August 28, 2023, the television personality posted a picture of herself with the icy mountains of Greenland in the background. The caption stated that the people on the cruise had "captured a small iceberg" to use as ice for their drinks.

Netizens negatively reacted to her post, pointing out how insensitive it was while the world was undergoing a global climate crisis. One fan commented about the news on Reddit, calling her post "tone-deaf." They added that people can "worry about the big things" but also be "disappointed in rich people" for their insensitivity.

Netizen reacts to Martha's post about icebergs. (Image via Reddit)

Martha Stewart's Instagram post about traveling and icebergs draws backlash online

On Monday, August 28, Martha Stewart uploaded ten pictures on her Instagram, giving an update to her followers about her recent escapades. As per PEOPLE, the businesswoman was on her way from Iceland to Greenland. The public outrage that later ensued was because of the post's caption, which read:

"End of the first zodiac cruise from @swanhelleniccruises into a very beautiful fjord on the east coast of greenland. We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight."

In the first picture, Martha Stewart is seen pointing at her drink with the ice in it supposedly from the iceberg. Another picture showed big chunks of ice placed in a black cart. The other photos include a group photo of the cruise guests raising their glasses to the trip and many other iceberg and landscape clicks.

Stewart appeared in high spirits but her fans had complaints about her post at the time of a global warming crisis.

Fans' are not happy about Martha Stewart's iceberg post

Many netizens reacted to Stewart's latest iceberg post, calling out the cruise guests for using it in their cocktails at a time when melting glaciers and icebergs are contributing to an escalating climate crisis.

Netizens react to Martha's iceberg drink. (Images via Instagram/@marthasrewart48)

Fans call out rich people and urge Martha to leave the icebergs alone. (Images via Instagram/@marthasrewart48)

Martha Stewart's vacation on the cruise

On August 27, Martha Stewart also posted an update about her trip to the North. The caption to the picture went as follows:

"Crossing the Denmark Straits from Iceland to Greenland aboard a small but spacious expedition ship called SH Vega. We are spending six days learning about the largest island in the world!!! Population about 56,000 . 75 per cent indigenous peoples The crossing is a bit rough. And it is taking more than 30 hours Food is delicious! Crew is very friendly and knowledgeable!"

Martha Stewart had an interview with PEOPLE before she left for Iceland. When asked about her plans to post a "thirst trap" before the end of summer, she replied:

"Who knows? I'm leaving in a couple of hours to go to Greenland, so I doubt I'm going to be doing any thirst traps there. But, you never can tell."

She joked that the picture might have a polar bear in the background.

Martha has not made any comments about the backlash yet.