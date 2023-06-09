"The lady who filmed a cooking show out of her home for a decade": Martha Stewart remote work comment sparks backlash

Recently, Martha Stewart, the popular American businesswoman, writer, lifestyle icon, and TV show host shared her negative opinion on hybrid work model during a conversation with Footwear News (the fashion news portal). While the interview was about her brand-new collaboration with the Sketchers brand, it ended up revealing her true feelings about hybrid jobs.

In fact, she went on record to say that USA will “go down the drain” if the companies keep allowing their employees to continue working hybrid and encourage them not to “go back to work.”

The 81-year-old star of The Martha Stewart Show faced almost immediate backlash across social media. Netizens were upset and called her out for her hypocrisy. One user even commented:

She continued saying how employees can’t possibly “get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely.”

She also went on to compare the productivity level of USA and France and condemned Americans for following the French work culture as she believes the latter is “not a very thriving country.”

Netizens slam Martha Stewart for disfavoring hybrid work model

Martha Stewart’s comments that she was on a “rampage” for American workers to go back to working from office created quite a sensation on social media platforms, especially Twitter.

In fact, this latest news has shadowed Stewart’s recent appearance on the cover of the much sought after Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the year 2023 alongside the likes of Megan Fox, Brooks Nader, and Kim Petras.

Here are some of the instances of how internet users reacted to Stewart’s anti hybrid working comments.

Elgin Charles @ElginCharles



Correct me if I’m wrong, but hasn’t Martha spent the majority of her career [essentially] working from home 🤔🧐 Martha Stewart is asserting America will “go down the drain” if companies continue to allow its employees to work from home.Correct me if I’m wrong, but hasn’t Martha spent the majority of her career [essentially] working from home🤔🧐 Martha Stewart is asserting America will “go down the drain” if companies continue to allow its employees to work from home. Correct me if I’m wrong, but hasn’t Martha spent the majority of her career [essentially] working from home ❓🤔🧐😒

Jonathan Hansen @HANSEN_SOGROOVY Martha Stewart should go back to jail. Martha Stewart should go back to jail. https://t.co/5AfrLt5UMW

KeninVA @Ken_in_VA @RealMessiah29 She has not worked 5 days a week commuting to an office in 50 years. She also thinks employees should be available to work 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, on call to the "boss". @RealMessiah29 She has not worked 5 days a week commuting to an office in 50 years. She also thinks employees should be available to work 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, on call to the "boss".

22Minutes @22_Minutes Martha Stewart said this week that people shouldn't work from home. Apparently she thinks it's a perfectly fine place to serve your insider trading prison sentence though, if that comes up. Martha Stewart said this week that people shouldn't work from home. Apparently she thinks it's a perfectly fine place to serve your insider trading prison sentence though, if that comes up.

LGBTQ For Dems @LGBTQPete Carl Quintanilla @carlquintanilla



“.. ‘Look at the success of France with their stupid … you know, off for August, blah blah blah. .. Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?’” Stewart said “she is on a ‘rampage’ to get people .. back into offices.“.. ‘Look at the success of France with their stupid … you know, off for August, blah blah blah. .. Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?’” cnn.com/2023/06/06/bus… Stewart said “she is on a ‘rampage’ to get people .. back into offices. “.. ‘Look at the success of France with their stupid … you know, off for August, blah blah blah. .. Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?’” cnn.com/2023/06/06/bus… Martha Stewart (81), worth $400 million and a convicted felon for involvement in insider trading scheme, has strong opinions about remote work flexibility. twitter.com/carlquintanill… Martha Stewart (81), worth $400 million and a convicted felon for involvement in insider trading scheme, has strong opinions about remote work flexibility. twitter.com/carlquintanill…

Rosalie @rosakee1951 @RobGerundo Unfortunately that is not the only reason America is circling the drain. @RobGerundo Unfortunately that is not the only reason America is circling the drain.

What’s interesting is that, according to a research conducted by Stanford University and published in wfhresearch.com, majority of Americans were now back to working from office.

So, it can be said that Stewart’s comments were based on misinformation and lack of awareness.

Martha Stewart’s idea of work-life balance

Besides being on the cover of a highly coveted magazine, a while back she was also in conversation with the American weekly People where she went on record to say that she doesn’t take time off to relax. She even mentioned:

"My life is about doing things and learning things and teaching things."

She further continued that she was in no mood to retire and is always looking forward to doing new things “in different places in different ways.”

What’s interesting here is that, the octogenarian, as netizens rightly mentioned, has spent more than half of her career working from home, such as for the cooking show Martha Cooks that broadcasts on the Roku Channel and has been running since autumn 2022.

The show revolves around Martha Stewart and her inviting over family, friends, and other celebrities into her own Bedford-based farmhouse located in New York and cooking her own handpicked recipes.

Previously, she has also hosted other shows from the comfort of her home for the same channel, including Martha Gardens and Martha Holidays.

Not only that, last month, she was nominated for Daytime Emmy in three different categories, one for each show. Reportedly, Stewart spent five days a week hosting a special docuseries Martha Knows Best from her Bedford home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

As for her upcoming ventures, she is ready to publish her 100th book that will feature 100 favourite dishes of her alongside various recipes.

