Who is in the Pfizer COVID commercial? Martha Stewart ad sparks backlash in wake of Grammys satanic controversy 

Pfizer recently released a new commercial featuring businesswoman and TV personality Martha Stewart to promote their updated bivalent COVID-19 booster.
In the commercial, titled “Unwelcomed Guest,” Stewart can be seen sharpening a large sword in the middle of a grand kitchen before saying:
“You know that unwelcome guest that everyone wishes would just leave already? That’s COVID-19.”
The entrepreneur then details how the bivalent COVID-19 booster can help protect individuals against the omicron variant of the virus before dramatically slicing off the top of a pineapple and throwing it in the garbage.
Stewart then displays her shoulder to reveal a blue band-aid over her jab site and asks the viewers if they “got it” indicating the booster dose. Shortly after, onscreen graphics directed viewers to the official vaccination site to help them register and schedule their next jab.
The latest commercial comes after the vaccine production company released another star-studded ad last month. The previous spot titled “A Whole Different Ball Game” featured musician Pink, singer and filmmaker Questlove, Olympic gold medalist swimmer Michael Phelps and actor Jean Smart.
In the commercial, the four stars were seen tossing around a coronavirus-shaped ball while discussing their individual risk factors associated with COVID. The celebrities hinted that Pink’s asthma, Questlove struggle with overweight, Phelps’ battle with depression and Smart’s diabetes can make COVID-19 more dangerous for them.
The commercial was released as part of the vaccine producing company’s “Know Plan Go” initiative with the aim of spreading COVID awareness among high-risk groups.
While the previous ad was criticized by several anti-vaxxers on social media, the latest Martha Stewart commercial came under fire in the wake of the Grammys satanic controversy and the possibility of Pfizer being a sponsor for the award show.
Netizens reacts to Pfizer Grammy controversy following Martha Stewart ad
Pfizer’s association with the 65th annual Grammy Awards came under scrutiny following Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance on Unholy, which was dubbed by many as “satanic.”
During the show, Petras and Smith wore all-red ensembles and performed on a stage surrounded by fire and decorated with red lights. Petras was seen performing inside a cage alongside dancers wearing devil-themed outfits, while Smith was seen wearing a red hat with devil-horns.
Shortly after their performance came to an end, the show cut to a commercial and played an audio that said the Grammys was “sponsored by Pfizer.” In the wake of the performance, several social media users criticized Smith’s gig and accused the vaccine producer of allegedly promoting Satanism along with the artists:
However, many also took to Twitter to defend Smith and Petras’ performance by saying that their show was about condemning adultery and infidelity instead of promoting evil and Satanism:
The latest controversy surrounding Pfizer came after its new commercial starring Martha Stewart sparked backlash on social media last week:
As reactions continued to pour in online, Pfizer told Newsweek that while the company was a paid sponsor for the Grammys, they were not associated with any particular performance and did not take part in the placement of the ad:
“We sponsored the overall Grammy's event, not any particular performance. Beyond that, we don't comment on our efforts to raise awareness.”
Pfizer is reportedly not listed as an official partner for the 2023 Grammy Awards and is not mentioned on the show’s official website unlike companies such as Google Pixel, IBM, Mastercard and Grey Goose, among others.