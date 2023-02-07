Who is in the Pfizer COVID commercial? Martha Stewart ad sparks backlash in wake of Grammys satanic controversy 

Pfizer recently released a new commercial featuring businesswoman and TV personality Martha Stewart to promote their updated bivalent COVID-19 booster.

In the commercial, titled “Unwelcomed Guest,” Stewart can be seen sharpening a large sword in the middle of a grand kitchen before saying:

“You know that unwelcome guest that everyone wishes would just leave already? That’s COVID-19.”

Chief Nerd @TheChiefNerd



“You know that unwelcome guest that everyone wishes would just leave already?” Pfizer Releases New Thriller Themed Omicron Booster Spot feat. Martha Stewart Sharpening a Sword“You know that unwelcome guest that everyone wishes would just leave already?” Pfizer Releases New Thriller Themed Omicron Booster Spot feat. Martha Stewart Sharpening a Sword 😳“You know that unwelcome guest that everyone wishes would just leave already?” https://t.co/WX3KowfNfF

The entrepreneur then details how the bivalent COVID-19 booster can help protect individuals against the omicron variant of the virus before dramatically slicing off the top of a pineapple and throwing it in the garbage.

Stewart then displays her shoulder to reveal a blue band-aid over her jab site and asks the viewers if they “got it” indicating the booster dose. Shortly after, onscreen graphics directed viewers to the official vaccination site to help them register and schedule their next jab.

James Cintolo, RN FN CPT @healthbyjames BREAKING — Pfizer Releases Disturbing New COVID-19 Omicron Booster Commercial Featuring Martha Stewart BREAKING — Pfizer Releases Disturbing New COVID-19 Omicron Booster Commercial Featuring Martha Stewart 🚨BREAKING — Pfizer Releases Disturbing New COVID-19 Omicron Booster Commercial Featuring Martha Stewart https://t.co/2FIsUePBAJ

The latest commercial comes after the vaccine production company released another star-studded ad last month. The previous spot titled “A Whole Different Ball Game” featured musician Pink, singer and filmmaker Questlove, Olympic gold medalist swimmer Michael Phelps and actor Jean Smart.

In the commercial, the four stars were seen tossing around a coronavirus-shaped ball while discussing their individual risk factors associated with COVID. The celebrities hinted that Pink’s asthma, Questlove struggle with overweight, Phelps’ battle with depression and Smart’s diabetes can make COVID-19 more dangerous for them.

The commercial was released as part of the vaccine producing company’s “Know Plan Go” initiative with the aim of spreading COVID awareness among high-risk groups.

While the previous ad was criticized by several anti-vaxxers on social media, the latest Martha Stewart commercial came under fire in the wake of the Grammys satanic controversy and the possibility of Pfizer being a sponsor for the award show.

Netizens reacts to Pfizer Grammy controversy following Martha Stewart ad

Pfizer Grammy connection and Martha Stewart ad left netizens divided (Image via Getty Images)

Pfizer’s association with the 65th annual Grammy Awards came under scrutiny following Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance on Unholy, which was dubbed by many as “satanic.”

During the show, Petras and Smith wore all-red ensembles and performed on a stage surrounded by fire and decorated with red lights. Petras was seen performing inside a cage alongside dancers wearing devil-themed outfits, while Smith was seen wearing a red hat with devil-horns.

Shortly after their performance came to an end, the show cut to a commercial and played an audio that said the Grammys was “sponsored by Pfizer.” In the wake of the performance, several social media users criticized Smith’s gig and accused the vaccine producer of allegedly promoting Satanism along with the artists:

Truthseeker @Xx17965797N Of course The Grammy's sponsored by PFIZER.. Of course The Grammy's sponsored by PFIZER.. https://t.co/EAb3zy9dvn

Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray The most horrifying thing about that satanic Grammy’s performance is that it was sponsored by Pfizer. The most horrifying thing about that satanic Grammy’s performance is that it was sponsored by Pfizer.

Charlie Kirk @charliekirk11 The Devil. Brought to you by Pfizer… The Devil. Brought to you by Pfizer…https://t.co/RS6ZYrsbAF

Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 @mtgreenee The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer.



And the Satanic Church now has an abortion clinic in NM that requires its patients to perform a satanic ritual before services.



American Christians need to get to work.



The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer.And the Satanic Church now has an abortion clinic in NM that requires its patients to perform a satanic ritual before services.American Christians need to get to work. https://t.co/0dZ5g6ZM5S

Laura K @LauraKronen Demonic rituals at the Grammy Awards. Brought to you by Pfizer. Do they even try to hide it anymore? Demonic rituals at the Grammy Awards. Brought to you by Pfizer. Do they even try to hide it anymore? https://t.co/8R51O7m3iK

Juanita Broaddrick @atensnut The Pfizer sponsored Grammy presentation should have been called “The Blood Clot Special”. The Pfizer sponsored Grammy presentation should have been called “The Blood Clot Special”.

David Wolfe @DavidWolfe “The Grammy's featured Sam Smith's demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer,” “The Grammy's featured Sam Smith's demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer,” https://t.co/KCBXkLaxZO

Stew Peters @realstewpeters Guess who this Satanic performance at the Grammy's was brought to you by:



.

.

.

.

.

Pfizer. Who else? Guess who this Satanic performance at the Grammy's was brought to you by:.....Pfizer. Who else? https://t.co/G0upfowePB

Robby Starbuck @robbystarbuck Sam Smith’s satanic performance at the Grammy’s ended with a Pfizer commercial. You can’t get it more on the nose than that. Pfizer and Hollywood deserve each other. Sam Smith’s satanic performance at the Grammy’s ended with a Pfizer commercial. You can’t get it more on the nose than that. Pfizer and Hollywood deserve each other. https://t.co/4HhFQemiCi

However, many also took to Twitter to defend Smith and Petras’ performance by saying that their show was about condemning adultery and infidelity instead of promoting evil and Satanism:

Leanore @LostLeanore Lemme get this straight...

Someone made a song about how infidelity is evil and describes the act as unholy and even touches on the neglect his family suffers as a result... Directly calls it evil and bad...



Uses visuals to emphasize it...



And it's pro-evil, how?



I'm confused. Lemme get this straight...Someone made a song about how infidelity is evil and describes the act as unholy and even touches on the neglect his family suffers as a result... Directly calls it evil and bad...Uses visuals to emphasize it...And it's pro-evil, how?I'm confused.

Seth Turner @sethturner01 The premise of “Unholy” is a man cheating on his significant other. Most agree that infidelity is unholy. The Sam Smith performance wasn’t satanic, it was merely a performative representation of the unholy. Conservatives and the performers seem to agree that the devil is bad. The premise of “Unholy” is a man cheating on his significant other. Most agree that infidelity is unholy. The Sam Smith performance wasn’t satanic, it was merely a performative representation of the unholy. Conservatives and the performers seem to agree that the devil is bad.

FRR @ForgeRiver



@tedcruz @Liz_Wheeler



Either that or like Unholy is an accusation of infidelity, & the meaning behind the lyrics is: ur behavior is unacceptable, & u don’t deserve the woman you have as a wife. @DonaldJTrumpJr want u to know they are all PRO adultery.Either that or like #MAGA @GOP , just stupid. Unholy is an accusation of infidelity, & the meaning behind the lyrics is: ur behavior is unacceptable, & u don’t deserve the woman you have as a wife. @tedcruz @Liz_Wheeler @DonaldJTrumpJr want u to know they are all PRO adultery.Either that or like #MAGA @GOP, just stupid. https://t.co/5ZuqGdtwdI

Legacy Building… @DCisChillin Sam Smith writes a song about infidelity & instead of creating a conversation about how bad cheating is, you're worried about the word 'Unholy'. Sam Smith writes a song about infidelity & instead of creating a conversation about how bad cheating is, you're worried about the word 'Unholy'.

The latest controversy surrounding Pfizer came after its new commercial starring Martha Stewart sparked backlash on social media last week:

Grant Taylor @grantltaylor Bought For You By Pfizer



(Grammys, Michael Phelps, Pink, & Martha Stewart) Bought For You By Pfizer(Grammys, Michael Phelps, Pink, & Martha Stewart) https://t.co/kdry5vSDUk

🇺🇸Will🇺🇸 @notBilly



I understand that the sword is supposed to represent the jab, but does the represent Covid-19, or our hearts?🤔 Pfizer Releases New Thriller Themed Omicron Booster Spot feat. Martha Stewart Sharpening a SwordI understand that the sword is supposed to represent the jab, but does therepresent Covid-19, or our hearts?🤔 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Pfizer Releases New Thriller Themed Omicron Booster Spot feat. Martha Stewart Sharpening a Sword 😳I understand that the sword is supposed to represent the jab, but does the 🍍 represent Covid-19, or our hearts?🤔 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YCiPu7rpOT

Who’sThatGirl @1good_girl Another person publicly & shamelessly sold her soul to the devil: just saw it myself when Martha Stewart appeared on TV doing a commercial for Pfizer promoting getting your COVID booster. #gross Another person publicly & shamelessly sold her soul to the devil: just saw it myself when Martha Stewart appeared on TV doing a commercial for Pfizer promoting getting your COVID booster. #gross https://t.co/48LitH7EUQ

CITE @CITE_USA Pfizer still airs advertisements on TV & Roku? One such Ad. was featured Martha Stewart! The mountainous profits made by pharma is alarming & good indication of the low quality & credibility of their products. Pfizer still airs advertisements on TV & Roku? One such Ad. was featured Martha Stewart! The mountainous profits made by pharma is alarming & good indication of the low quality & credibility of their products. https://t.co/W0FR4fKBsq

minority stake holder of Grindr, inc. @benjerryjamin they have martha stewart doing ads for pfizer’s covid boosters. american capitalism just keeps topping itself they have martha stewart doing ads for pfizer’s covid boosters. american capitalism just keeps topping itself

[email protected] @SerendipityDizl Pfizer has partnered with Martha Stewart to push the COVID booster. Martha couldn’t inspire me from jail,where she spent a year for lying to the treacherous FBI, and she sure as hell can’t inspire me now that she’s out and shilling for Big Pharma from inside her chef’s kitchen. Pfizer has partnered with Martha Stewart to push the COVID booster. Martha couldn’t inspire me from jail,where she spent a year for lying to the treacherous FBI, and she sure as hell can’t inspire me now that she’s out and shilling for Big Pharma from inside her chef’s kitchen.

Mathew Irwin @pastormirwin Whatever your stance, our government and Pfizer is over the edge. Just saw the Martha Stewart commercial sharpening a sword and cutting off the head of a pineapple…and saying I got my booster. Just what had this world come to? Whatever your stance, our government and Pfizer is over the edge. Just saw the Martha Stewart commercial sharpening a sword and cutting off the head of a pineapple…and saying I got my booster. Just what had this world come to?

As reactions continued to pour in online, Pfizer told Newsweek that while the company was a paid sponsor for the Grammys, they were not associated with any particular performance and did not take part in the placement of the ad:

“We sponsored the overall Grammy's event, not any particular performance. Beyond that, we don't comment on our efforts to raise awareness.”

Pfizer is reportedly not listed as an official partner for the 2023 Grammy Awards and is not mentioned on the show’s official website unlike companies such as Google Pixel, IBM, Mastercard and Grey Goose, among others.

Poll : 0 votes