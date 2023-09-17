What role did Joy Chambers-Grundy play in Neighbours? Tributes pour in as star dies aged 76

Actress and author Joy Chambers-Grundy passed away on September 17, 2023, at the age of 76. She played the role of Rosemary Daniels in the soap opera Neighbours. Metro revealed that Joy's family shared a statement, saying that she was surrounded by her loved ones.

"Joy will be remembered as a Logie award winning actress, a best-selling author, a poet, a philanthropist and an exceptional business woman who worked alongside her husband to build one of the largest independent production companies in the world."

The news comes a day before Neighbours returns for a new season on Amazon Freevee.

Joy Chambers-Grundy was known for her performance as Rosemary Daniels in Neighbours

Joy Chambers-Grundy was married to Reg Grundy (Image via Janette Beckman/Getty Images)

Joy Chambers-Grundy portrayed a variety of roles over the years. But she was mostly popular for playing Rosemary Daniels in Neighbours. She is a businesswoman and the owner of Daniels Corporation.

Rosemary was Helen's adopted daughter who came to Erinsborough, aiming to discover her biological mother. She got romantically linked to Gerard Singer, and they got engaged. Gerard was initially in love with Helen, and he also left Rosemary for her. When Rosemary found out about Gerard's love for Helen, she was devastated.

Rosemary's relationship with Helen was also affected by Gerard's attraction to her. However, Rosemary was spotted expressing her grief following her mother's death.

Joy's performance as Rosemary was loved by critics and audiences, making her one of the most popular characters in the show. Certain critics also highlighted the scenes over the years that served as examples of Joy's flawless appearances on the show.

The first season of Neighbours premiered on March 18, 1985. The series has aired 8,903 episodes in a total of 38 seasons until 2023. The revival is scheduled to premiere on September 18, 2023, on Amazon Freevee.

Netizens pay tribute to Joy Chambers-Grundy on X

Joy Chambers-Grundy accumulated a huge fanbase for herself over the years with her work as an actress and author. Social media platform X was flooded with tributes when people heard about her death.

Joy began her career as a model and was one of the panel members of the game show I've Got a Secret, which aired on CBS. She appeared on the Annual Week Logie Awards during the 1970s and was a panelist on shows like The Celebrity Game and Graham Kennedy's Blankety Pranks.

Chambers-Grundy was famous for her performances in The Restless Years and The Young Doctors. She soon started to collaborate with her husband, Reg Grundy. Joy and Greg appeared together in several shows, like A Current Affair and Good Morning Australia.

Joy is survived by family members whose identities have not been disclosed. Her husband, Greg, passed away in 2016 at the age of 92.