What role did Joyce Randolph play in The Honeymooners? Tributes pour in as veteran actress dies aged 99

American actress Joyce Randolph, fondly known as "Greta Garbo of Detroit," died at the age of 99 on Saturday, January 13, 2024. The news was confirmed by her son, Randolph Charles in a statement to The Associated Press. He revealed that she died of natural causes at her Manhattan home.

Joyce was the last surviving cast member of the hit sitcom, The Honeymooners.

She played the role of Trixie Norton, the sarcastic and witty wife of sewer worker Ed Norton (Art Carney) in the show. The couple's neighbors were Ralph Kramden (Jackie Gleason), a bus driver, and his wife Alice (Audrey Meadow). Alice and Trixie were best friends and they were frequently seen discussing their husbands.

"Thanks for the entertainment": Netizens pay tribute to Joyce Randolph

After the news of Joyce Randolph's death went viral online, internet users sent their condolences to her grieving family. Many shared their favorite moments from The Honeymooners, praising her humor and acting skills. They took to the comments section of @RealJamesWood's post dedicated to her and paid tribute to the late star.

More about Joyce Randolph

Joyce was born Joyce Sirola in Detroit in 1924. She performed at the local theatre before moving to New York to pursue an acting career. The actress appeared in Broadway shows as well.

She married a marketing executive, Richard Lincoln Charles in 1955, and he died in 1997. Richard served as the president of the Lambs, a theatrical club, that Joyce frequented. The couple shared a son, Randolph Richard Charles.

In a 2007 interview with the Television Academy Foundation, Joyce Randolph revealed that her favorite episode from The Honeymooners was the one that featured Art Carney's character sleepwalking.

The Honeymooners ran for 39 episodes, becoming one of the best examples of the golden era of television in the 1950s. Her performance on the show earned her the title "Greta Garbo of Detroit."

Apart from her role in The Honeymooners, she also appeared in one episode each of The Doctors and the Nurses and Hi Honey, I’m Home.

Joyce is survived by her son Randolph Richard Charles.