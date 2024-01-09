Who was Josephine Wright? Tributes pour in as 93-year old known for fighting developers over her land passes away

Hilton-based woman Josephine Wright recently passed away on January 7, 2024, at the age of 94. She was well-known for speaking up against Bailey Point Investment, who filed a lawsuit against her while she was trying to save her residence at the Hilton Head Island.

Wright's family revealed that she was surrounded by her close friends and family members at the time of death, as per The Island Packet. A line-up of tributes soon followed on social media platforms, after the news of her death went viral online. Town of Hilton Head Island Government shared a lengthy statement on Facebook, sharing that her family had been living in the island since the Civil War.

"She leaves behind a long history and legacy including four generations of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great children."

The statement also included a tribute from Josephine's family, that asserted on the Josephine Wright Foundation's commitment to continue working for the welfare of society. They additionally thanked all those who sent them messages of love and condolences.

"Her home going service will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church on Hilton Head Island, Saturday, January 13th, 2024 at 11 am EST. A virtual service will be provided for those of you who cannot attend."

Josephine Wright was supported by many celebrities in her battle: Family members and more explored in detail

Josephine Wright was known for waging a battle against Bailey Point Investment, that tried to remove her from the land she was staying in at Hilton Head Island. The New York Times stated that the development company was reportedly the owner of the land, and they filed a lawsuit against Wright last year.

Wright once claimed that her husband Samuel Wright Sr. was the original owner of the land, since it was named after him, after his father's demise. Wright reportedly had to undergo some financial issues due to the lawsuit filed against her, and her family had to launch a GoFundMe page to collect funds for the same.

Bailey Point Investment was apparently planning to create a huge neighborhood that could accommodate around 147 families. The company was also reportedly working on the construction of the neighborhood for a long time, which led to loud noises, creating disturbance for Wright's family.

Josephine Wright was eventually charged of allegedly encroaching on the company's property. Although Wright ended up spending around $6,000 to cover her legal fees, she was helped by Snoop Dogg, who donated $10,000 to her GoFundMe page.

Situations changed for Wright in the next few months, since the development company was ordered by the Town of Hilton Head Island to build the neighborhood on the land. However, they could construct buildings only after signing a legal agreement with Josephine.

While Josephine tried to save her home for many years, she was supported by well-known faces like Tyler Perry, promising to make a dream house on the land. Wright responded at the time by saying:

"I want a good solid living without any kind of fancy doodads."

Netizens pay tribute to Josephine Wright on X

Josephine Wright managed to save her house from a developing company, despite their attempts at evicting her from the land she had been living in for many years. Social media platform X was soon flooded with tributes after people heard of her sudden demise.

Josephine is survived by her four children, 40 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.