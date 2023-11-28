Noah Glenn Carter GoFundMe raises more than $3,000 after TikTok star loses house in Alabama fire

Well-known TikTok star Noah Glenn Carter's house was recently burnt down. Noah revealed the same in a few clips shared through the short video platform on November 27, 2023, which increased public concern and showcased their support towards Noah on different social media platforms.

According to Dexerto, Noah was spotted on the second floor of his house and jumping out of the window while the house was on fire. Fire department officials were also seen at the place where they did their best to put out the fire.

A GoFundMe page was launched for Noah Glenn Carter to cover the losses that he suffered from

Noah Glenn Carter's house was destroyed in a fire incident, and he shared some videos on TikTok showing the house's current condition. Noah said in the video that he lost everything in the fire, and he was seen getting emotional as he addressed the incident. Hе mеntionеd about onе of thе rooms insidе thе housе and said,

"I grеw up in this housе, I was homеschoolеd, I didn't school in this housе and now it's just complеtеly gonе."

Noah Glenn Carter stated that the room was ready with decorations for Christmas, but now he can never celebrate Christmas in this house. He also revealed that he had everything inside the house, including his new PC, film equipment, and more.

He pointed towards his room, which was destroyed in the fire, and that he was able to save a few family photos. Following the incident, Noah launched a GoFundMe page, saying that it was his family home and wrote in the description,

"My family house was burned down today. We lost everything in the fire and need help going forward. Any donation will help tremendously."

A glimpse of the GoFundMe page (Image via GoFundMe)

The page aims to collect $100,000, and donations worth $9,710 have been made until now.

Noah Glenn Carter has gained recognition for his unique content on TikTok

Famous Birthdays states that Noah Glenn Carter started his career on Vine, where he accumulated around 10,000 followers. He later began to post a lot of content on TikTok, making him popular among the public.

According to Business Insider, Noah's videos feature him covering the latest news of the day by speaking on his earphone mic. He mainly emphasizes the controversies linked to social media stars and shares an average of 10 videos daily.

He has earned around 6 million followers on his official TikTok account. He initially posted a lot of lip-sync and dance videos when TikTok was known as Musical.ly. He shared these videos back in 2016 and slowly began changing his format in 2019 by addressing certain events related to social media stars.

He additionally posted many sketch videos, which helped him expand his fanbase on social media. He had around 2 million followers on TikTok by 2022 because of the new format of his videos. Although his videos were reportedly claimed to be controversial, he never got involved in any disputes with any famous personality for the same.