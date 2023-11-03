Well-known stuntman Taraja Ramsess recently passed away along with his two daughters, Sundari and Fugibo, following an accident that happened on the night of October 31, 2023. Taraja's other two children were also injured in the accident with one of them still on life support, as revealed by his cousin Pharaoh Hardee.

WSB-TV stated that the incident happened at around 11:53 pm when Taraja was driving towards Wesley Chapel Road on his Ford F-150. His vеhiclе crashеd into a damagеd tractor-trailеr which was standing in the middle of thе road with thrее passеngеrs.

DеKalb County Policе Dеpartmеnt rеvеalеd in a statеmеnt that thе injurеd victims arе currеntly in critical condition.

Thе causеs bеhind thе crash rеmain unknown and thе DеKalb County Policе Dеpartmеnt's Traffic Spеcialist Unit has alrеady launched an invеstigation into the matter.

GoFundMe page launched to get help for Taraja Ramsess' family

Following the accident, a GoFundMe page was launched to cover the funeral expenses and offer help to Taraja's family. The page aims to collect $50,000, and donations worth $43,237 have been made until now.

The page description stated that Taraja's daughters Sundari and Fujibo died in the accident and one of his sons Kisasi is on life support. The description continued:

"We are not sure what her immediate needs are, but we know there will be many. Anyone who knows Akili knows that her greatest joys are her three boys and 10 grandchildren. Her love and devotion to her family knows no limits."

The page description stated that further updates from Taraja's family shall be posted on the website. It ended by stating:

"I know you share our feelings that this devastating loss is unfathomable, and we are just trying to take a first step in helping Akili down the very long road ahead. Please give what you can."

Akili expressed her grief, saying that Taraja Ramsess did a lot throughout his career and his children were proud of their father being a part of a successful film like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Akili said it was a special moment for Taraja's kids to witness that he accomplished his dreams.

Taraja Ramsess appeared as a stuntman in multiple films

According to Stuntpoc, Taraja Ramsess was an expert in MMA, Kenpo, swimming, and motorcycles. He was well-trained in diving and rigging and worked in some music videos, commercials, and short films.

Ramsess was an assistant and camera operator for the Camera Union. He appeared as a Border Tribe Warrior in the MCU film, Avengers: Infinity War, released in 2018.

He was featured in various other MCU projects like Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avengers: Endgame, and She-Hulk: Attorney of Law. He appeared in some TV shows, including A Normal Amount of Rage and Ribbit and Rip It.