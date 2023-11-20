"What’s gonna happen to my nieces?" Cardi B slams NYC's budget cuts likely affecting schools, libraries, sanitation, and more

The recent budget cuts in New York City have left Cardi B infuriated, as the rapper ranted about the same on her Instagram Live claiming that the issue can be intense for the city. Clips from the Instagram Live session have started floating on social media, where Cardi B can be seen talking to her fans about New York Mayor Eric Adams announcing the budget cuts.

Cardi B says:

“There's going to be a $120 million budget cut with schools, with libraries and the cops and the police department, and a $5 million budget cut in sanitation … B*tch, we going to be drowning with rats. We're going to be drowning in f*cking rats.”

She also criticized the government and President Joe Biden for the decision by claiming that the government can fund wars but not keep the budget appropriate. Talking about the situation, she spoke about how the budget cuts will affect her nieces, nephews and even aunts. Cardi B said:

“I’m lucky, I’m blessed, I’m whatever the f*ck. But what’s gonna happen to my nieces, what’s gonna happen to my nephews, what’s gonna happen to my cousins? My aunts, my friends … that’s living in the hood? I’m from the Bronx, I don’t wanna see my sh*t affected … B*tch, New York is already f*cking super dirty … and we’re gonna get even dirtier with the budget cut.”

The cuts would affect the schools, libraries and even the NYPD. The Mayor made it clear that these cuts were being made to tackle the migrant crisis. On the other hand, it is not just Cardi B who is unhappy with the situation, as many other New Yorkers are also expressing their outrage on the matter.

Social media users pour in their opinions as Cardi B spoke up against the budget cuts matter in New York: Reactions explored

While the news about the budget cuts in New York have left many disappointed, Cardi B took to her Instagram Live, and expressed her disapproval on the same. Calling it “unfair,” the rapper also talked about the rising rate of crime, which is allegedly due to the “police safety budget cut.”

As soon as the video from the Live session went viral, it was uploaded by @louboucardi on Twitter and garnered many comments from users, who said:

Social media users applauded the rapper for speaking up against the recent New York budget cuts announcement. (Image via Twitter)

With many siding with the rapper, the New York Mayor, or the government has not commented on the fiasco, as many social media users continue to bash the government for the decision taken.