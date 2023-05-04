"What's wrong with being patriotic": Rainbow Oaks national anthem controversy explained as netizens slam 'woke' critics

A video of the Rainbow Oaks restaurant in Fallbrook, California, has recently gone viral, where customers can be seen standing for the national anthem. The viral video was uploaded by a TikToker who captioned it with "the most dangerous situation I've ever been in." Soon after, the video surfaced on most social media platforms, it sparked outrage among some people.

The footage shared on social media showed several patrons who rose and recited The Star-Spangled Banner. With many people calling it “disgusting,” “illegal,” etc., Jeanene Paulino, the owner of Rainbow Oaks restaurant, claimed that the complaints were just a way to get attention. While talking to Fox News, the owner said:

"I feel like if we take a few minutes out of our day to be grateful for the men and women who have made the sacrifices so that we can stand up and say how we feel and she said how she felt. And I wish she realized that it's because of those men and women who made those sacrifices that she was able to do that.”

As several netizens bashed the restaurant on social media for the act, many netizens have now been standing up in favor of the owner and Rainbow Oaks restaurant. They claimed that the anthem was played only to honor the sacrifices of the freedom fighters. One social media user also questioned if there was anything "wrong with being patriotic?”

Social media users come in support of a restaurant in Fallbrook, California, for playing the national anthem: Why the video is being criticized explained. (Image via YouTube)

Social media users support the national anthem being played at Rainbow Oaks after several critics slammed it

After receiving criticism for playing the national anthem at her restaurant, restaurant owner Jeanene Paulino has received a wave of support from social media users. Many have spoken in defense of the restaurant's longstanding tradition of playing the anthem, with some even calling it a patriotic duty.

Despite the backlash, the restaurant has remained steadfast in its commitment to honoring the flag and the country it represents. This has moved the netizens, who are now reacting to the whole situation positively.

Social media users come in support of a restaurant in California for playing the national anthem (Image via YouTube)

Social media users come in support of a restaurant in California for playing the national anthem (Image via YouTube)

Social media users come in support of a restaurant in California for playing the national anthem (Image via YouTube)

Social media users come in support of a restaurant in California for playing the national anthem (Image via YouTube)

Social media users come in support of a restaurant in California for playing the national anthem (Image via YouTube)

For years, Rainbow Oaks has upheld the tradition of standing for the national anthem every day, a practice that the restaurant's previous owners originally established. Jeanene Paulino, the current owner, claimed that she takes pride in continuing this longstanding tradition at the restaurant.

Poll : 0 votes