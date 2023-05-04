"Moved The Waffle House outdoors": Fight at Bailey Ranch golf course including former MMA fighters leaves netizens shocked

A wild altercation at Bailey Ranch between civilians and MMA fighters has shaken the world of social media. Allegedly, the brawl broke out on the golf course at Bailey Ranch in Oklahoma. TJ Eckert, a sports anchor for Tusla TV, first shared the footage, reporting that the two parties got into a violent argument and started punching each other.

TJ Eckert @TJEckertKTUL Had this sent to me this morning.



Looks like things went well Monday at Bailey Ranch up in Owasso!



NSFW (or maybe it is) by the way. Had this sent to me this morning. Looks like things went well Monday at Bailey Ranch up in Owasso! NSFW (or maybe it is) by the way. https://t.co/wPh87jIzfV

According to the sports anchor, the alleged altercation began when the former MMA fighters at Bailey Ranch observed some children running around the golf course and asked them to move from there in anticipation of them getting hurt by the ball. However, things became serious when a woman screamed at the golfers and yelled about the dads beating the fighter-turned-golfers.

TJ Eckert @TJEckertKTUL House side (2/2)



Golfers told house/kids to watch out. House made joke back. Bald guy freaked out, yelled at/cussed out kids and wives.



Men from house ran out to confront golfers/stand up for women and children. Fight ensues.



YOU DECIDE! House side (2/2)Golfers told house/kids to watch out. House made joke back. Bald guy freaked out, yelled at/cussed out kids and wives.Men from house ran out to confront golfers/stand up for women and children. Fight ensues.YOU DECIDE!

However, TJ Eckert, who claimed that someone sent him the Bailey Ranch video, stated that the dads had a different story to tell as they claimed how the golfers asked the kids to “watch out,” but when people present inside the house made a joke, the “bald guy” took offense, and that’s how the fight began.

After speaking with both the dads and the former MMA fighters, the sports anchor let social media fans decide which party is being honest about the matter.

However, the netizens were shocked as the video soon went viral. One social media user also took to Twitter to react to the fiasco by saying:

Video from golf course at Bailey Ranch stuns social media users as netizens were shocked to see the alleged altercation between former MMA fighters and civilians. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, it is not clear whether any charges were pushed against either of the parties.

Bailey Ranch golf course fight video stuns social media users

The internet is abuzz with reactions to a shocking video that captured a fight at Bailey Ranch Golf Course. Details are still emerging about the incident, including whether anyone sustained severe injuries or if law enforcement was alerted. Nonetheless, social media users are expressing their astonishment and sharing their reactions to the altercation.

Here is how social media users are reacting:

Video from golf course at Bailey Ranch stuns social media users as netizens were shocked to see the alleged altercation between former MMA fighters and civilians. (Image via Twitter)

Video from the golf course stuns social media users as netizens were shocked to see the alleged altercation between former MMA fighters and civilians. (Image via Twitter)

Video from the golf course stuns social media users as netizens were shocked to see the alleged altercation between former MMA fighters and civilians. (Image via Twitter)

Video from the golf course stuns social media users as netizens were shocked to see the alleged altercation between former MMA fighters and civilians. (Image via Twitter)

Video from the golf course stuns social media users as netizens were shocked to see the alleged altercation between former MMA fighters and civilians. (Image via Twitter)

Video from the golf course stuns social media users as netizens were shocked to see the alleged altercation between former MMA fighters and civilians. (Image via Twitter)

While social media users are busy choosing which side to believe, neither the former MMA fighters nor the dads have addressed the matter. Authorities are yet to state if either of the parties has pressed charges against the other.

Poll : 0 votes