Who sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl 2022? Mickey Guyton's performance leaves internet in awe 

American musician Mickey Guyton gave a splendid performance while singing the national anthem at SoFi Stadium in California on February 13.

The 38-year-old singer amazed the audience at Super Bowl LVI with her version of the song The Star-Spangled Banner, just before the match between Los Angeles Ram and Cincinnati Bengals.

Guyton, wearing a dazzling blue dress, sang the anthem backed by a choir dressed in all white, standing in front of a giant American flag.

Earlier this month, the National Football League announced that Guyton would perform the National Anthem, which the country singer called "so exciting."

Taking to her Instagram handle, Guyton shared a picture and a video of herself reacting to the news of her national performance, stating she was "shook, grateful, and praise dancing."

In the days following the announcement, Guyton spoke out about some of the abuse she received from someone who called her a "prop" for the NFL. According to him, Guyton was merely known as "the Black woman in country music."

Twitter reactions on Mickey Guyton's Super Bowl performance

Mickey Guyton's national anthem performance did leave not only the crowd and the audience in awe but also the Twitterati. Several celebrities and fans heaped praise on the country singer, with some even calling her performance "one of the best Super Bowl National anthem performances" of all time.

Brothers Osborne @brothersosborne #SuperBowl Now the world knows what us in Nashville have known for years. Smashed it, Mickey. @MickeyGuyton Now the world knows what us in Nashville have known for years. Smashed it, Mickey. @MickeyGuyton #SuperBowl 🇺🇸

Brittney Spencer @BrittNicx so so proud @mickeyguyton pov: your sister just slayed the damn super bowl. i can’t dealso so proud @mickeyguyton pov: your sister just slayed the damn super bowl. i can’t deal 😭 so so proud @mickeyguyton 💙✨ https://t.co/dS9SZseXK9

BrooklynDad_Defiant! @mmpadellan Mickey Guyton crushed that National Anthem. Mickey Guyton crushed that National Anthem.🇺🇸

Preet Bharara @PreetBharara I love our national anthem. And that was a great rendition. @MickeyGuyton I love our national anthem. And that was a great rendition. @MickeyGuyton 👏👏👏

Max @MaxGBP Mickey Guyton is phenomenal. One the best Super Bowl national anthem performances of all time. Mickey Guyton is phenomenal. One the best Super Bowl national anthem performances of all time.

Saving Country Music @KyleCoroneos



10/10



#SuperBowl Mickey Guyton nailed it. Excellent, respectful rendition of the National Anthem, with just enough flair to let her personality and talents shine through.10/10 Mickey Guyton nailed it. Excellent, respectful rendition of the National Anthem, with just enough flair to let her personality and talents shine through. 10/10#SuperBowl

Leslie Fram @FramLeslie That was breathtaking I'm crying like a baby... @MickeyGuyton you stand tall in front of the worldThat was breathtaking I'm crying like a baby...@MickeyGuyton you stand tall in front of the world 😍 That was breathtaking ❤️ https://t.co/o50G9SzQgr

Dante @DanteTheDon What an INCREDIBLE National Anthem!!! Perfectly done. Perfect harmony. Amazing voice on Mickey Guyton.



10/10. What an INCREDIBLE National Anthem!!! Perfectly done. Perfect harmony. Amazing voice on Mickey Guyton.10/10.

Brandon Caldwell @_brandoc mickey guyton giving you vocals AND gospel? aight. aight. AIGHT. mickey guyton giving you vocals AND gospel? aight. aight. AIGHT.

A brief introduction to Mickey Guyton

A native of Arlington, Texas, Mickey Guyton began singing in church at an early age. Her favorite artists included Dolly Parton, CeCe Winans, Whitney Houston, and LeAnn Rimes. Guyton's first appearance after signing with Capitol Records Nashville was a PBS-filmed all-star concert at the White House. Her self-titled EP, featuring her debut single, Better Than You Left Me, was released in 2015.

She was nominated for her first Academy of Country Music Award as a New Female Vocalist in 2016. Guyton returned to the ACM Awards in 2019 with a performance of I'm Standing With You from the BREAKTHROUGH movie soundtrack alongside Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, and Maddie & Tae. In 2020, Guyton performed her first solo ACM Awards performance of What Are You Gonna Tell Her? accompanied by labelmate Keith Urban on piano.

Guyton made history when she earned a GRAMMY nomination for the first-ever black female solo artist (Best Country Solo Performance) with her song Black Like Me, which she performed at the awards ceremony. Additionally, Guyton co-hosted the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS alongside Keith Urban. Currently, she is nominated for the 55th CMA Awards in the category of New Artist.

She released her album, Remember Her Name, on September 24, 2021. Her music has recently been featured in The New York Times, The New Yorker, CBS This Morning, NPR, Today, Billboard, The Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Weekly, ELLE, The Washington Post, Paste, Rolling Stone, and The Wall Street Journal, among others.

