Who is Mickey Guyton's husband? Country star provides update on 9 month old son's ICU visit 

American country singer, Mickey Guyton, is sharing an update on her nine-month-old son Grayson’s health. Guyton’s infant son was sent to the intensive care unit. The last time the 37-year-old singer spoke of her child, she had said that the “doctors don’t know what’s wrong.”

On Friday afternoon, the “Love My Hair” singer tweeted that her only son was getting better. She shared a picture of her husband, Grant Savoy, holding their son in the hospital. Adding to the black and white photo shared online, Mickey Guyton wrote:

“He’s not in the clear but he’s on the mend. Thank you for your prayers. I will update y’all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support.”

Mickey Guyton @MickeyGuyton He’s not in the clear but he’s on the mend. Thank you for your prayers. I will update y’all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support. He’s not in the clear but he’s on the mend. Thank you for your prayers. I will update y’all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support. https://t.co/wxLrSru3Rg

As the Texas-native singer updated her fans about her infant’s health, many shared their support.

Who is Mickey Guyton’s husband, Grant Savoy?

Grant Savoy is a Los Angeles-native. He graduated from California State University in Northridge, according to The National Trial Lawyers.

The same source also stated that the lawyer graduated from Southwestern Law School. Savoy has worked in both private and government sectors. He has worked at the LA Country District Attorney’s Office, the Office of the Ventura County Public Defender and in a criminal defense firm as well.

The National Trial Lawyers website reads:

“His diverse legal background has given him the ability to recognize and attack employment violations in the both the private and government work sectors.”

Grant Savoy co-founded Solouki I Savoy LLP, as well.

The lawyer was introduced to Mickey Guyton by his step-sister, who happened to be the singer’s best friend. Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy went on to get married in Kauai, Hawaii in 2017.

Speaking of Guyton’s impromptu wedding, she told People magazine,

“Having a big wedding is really not my thing, so when my family decided on a vacation to Kauai, I thought, ‘Why not let it be a family vacation turned wedding?’”

Mickey Guyton also added,

“We got married in front of 23 family and friends on the beach. It was absolutely gorgeous!”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The couple went on to welcome their son Grayson into the world in February 2021.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider