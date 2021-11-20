"I am writing this to convey happy and grateful news": Rapper Truedy all set to marry Lee Dae Eun

South Korea has a brand new power couple as rapper Truedy is all set to tie the knot with baseball player Lee Dae Eun.

Truedy, also known as Kim Jin Sol, has been in a relationship with the KT Wiz player Lee Dae Eun for the last three years and the duo are set to take their relationship to the next level soon.

Truedy and Lee Dae Eun will get married on December 5

While several media outlets have speculated that the wedding will take place sometime in November, Truedy took to her Instagram account to confirm the news, with a series of sweet images. The wedding ceremony is scheduled for next month.

The rapper, in the caption to her Instagram announcement, said,

"Hello, this is rapper Truedy. I am writing this to convey happy and grateful news to my precious fans (Trop) and you, who have always been with me in my heart. This year, with precious faith and love, I promised to marry one person. I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who supported me during a happy time, and as a rapper Trudy who gives positive hope and happiness to people in the future. Thank you for your support! Sincerely love and thank you."

Truedy and Lee Dae Eun went public with their relationship in November 2018, revealing that they had been dating since July of that year. The rapper and the pro-baseball player had earlier planned on getting married in December 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the ceremony to be postponed indefinitely.

The wedding is now scheduled to take place on December 5, at a wedding hall in South Korea’s capital, Seoul.

Apart from their personal lives, this has been a big year for the duo professionally. KT Wiz, where Lee Dae Eun is a pitcher, recently won the KBO League, to become the national champion. This is the first time the team has achieved this feat. Lee Dae Eun has also played for the Chicago Cubs and Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball before joining KT Wiz.

Truedy, on the other hand, made her debut in 2015, as a participant on MNet’s rap audition show Unpretty Rapstar 2, which she went on to win. The rapper’s first single was All Kill, which she released while under Stone Music Entertainment.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Following the news of their marriage, congratulations have been pouring in for the happy couple from friends and fans alike.

Edited by Siddharth Satish