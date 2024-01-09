What did Sammy Patrick do? Mississippi man arrested after elderly woman found dead at her home

36-year-old Sammy Patrick has been accused of killing an elderly woman. He is accused of breaking into the victim, Dee Eady’s house, and then fatally shooting her. Patrick allegedly r*ped the woman as well, before setting her on fire, on December 30, 2023. Police confirmed that the suspect had been involved in auto burglary cases too.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to r*pe and s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

The victim's body was first discovered by her relatives who got notified by her security system. Authorities are now investigating the case, and are yet to determine a motive.

Mississippi man, Sammy Patrick, has been accused of killing an elderly woman after breaking into her house

A horrific incident took place on December 30, 2023, when Patrick allegedly barged into the victim's house and attacked her. He has been accused of shooting the 73-year-old woman, r*ping her, and then setting her on fire.

The suspect allegedly left the scene then. Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Commander Carlos Cosby confirmed that US Marshals were told that the suspect was hiding in a stolen vehicle in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

On Friday, January 5, after getting the information, authorities located the vehicle and pulled Sammy Patrick over at a QuikTrip convenience store in Byram, sometime before 11 am local time. After the arrest, he has been charged with murder and r*pe in connection to the horrific shooting. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee spoke about the incident to WLBT, and said:

"There was no direct connection that we know of. Ms. Eady was a widow and lived there by herself. [Patrick’s] home is not far from where she lived."

Lee added:

"There may have been, if any, some interaction, but there would not be a direct link, such as him working for her or knowing her in a personal situation."

Patrick has been on the run from December 30, until January 5

Several law enforcement agencies, both at local and state levels, have assisted the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, in the investigation. As has been mentioned before, Sammy Patrick did not know the victim directly, however, they lived near each other. After allegedly killing the elderly woman, Patrick was seen robbing a Subway in Woodville, on Monday, January 1, 2024.

According to the police, the suspect had stolen the vehicle on Wednesday, January 3. On Friday, after the arrest took place, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department posted an update on their Facebook page. According to the post:

"Thank you to all of the agencies that assisted with the capture of Sammy Patrick."

It added:

"Rankin County SO, Louisiana State Police, Mississippi Highway Patrol, US Marshal Service, New Orleans PD, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and Byram PD. Thank you all for the help!!"

Police have stated that they would reveal more information in the next stages of the investigation. Apart from the capital murder charges, the suspect might be facing additional charges, as mentioned by the authorities.