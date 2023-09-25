Bone Thugs-n-Harmony co-founder Krayzie Bone admitted himself to the hospital on Friday, 22 September 2023. This comes after the rapper’s sarcoidosis condition worsened. Meanwhile, his peers have taken to the internet to show their support to the singer.

The hospital admission comes after a CAT scan revealed that Krayzie Bone’s artery was leaking inside of his lungs. Despite the 50-year-old undergoing emergency surgery, the bleeding persisted leading to his hospitalization. Hot New Hip Hop also revealed that the singer was unable to breathe unassisted and was sedated.

Krayzie Bone, whose real name is Anthony Henderson suffers from the inflammatory disease, sarcoidosis. All Hip Hop claimed that the singer had quick smoking a few months ago as well.

As the musician fights for his life, his bandmate Bizzy Bone took to Instagram to extend his support. He said in a story- “pray 4 kray” and “can’t sleep. Sometimes you just gotta pray.”

Bizzy Bone extends support as Krayzie Bone gets hospitalized (Image via Instagram)

Sarcoidosis symptoms explored as Krayzie Bone gets admitted to the hospital

According to the Mayo Clinic, sarcoidosis is a disease caused by the growth of small gatherings of inflammatory cells, which are also called as granulomas. Those who suffer from the same deal with the tiny collections spreading across the body often through the lungs and lymph nodes.

The symptoms of sarcoidosis sometimes develop gradually over years or can also appear quickly and disappear as well. Oftentimes, the disease is discovered in patients when they get chest X-rays performed for other reasons. A few common symptoms include weight loss, pain or swelling in joints, fatigue and swollen lymph nodes.

If one’s lungs are affected through the disease they may experience shortness of breath, dry cough, wheezing and chest pain. Those whose skin gets affected can notice symptoms like red rashes, nodules growing under the skin, lesions on the nose, cheeks and ears and darkening or lightening of skin.

Sometimes sarcoidosis can affect the eyes leading to eye pain, dry eyes, severe redness, sensitivity to light and blurred vision.

Those who have cardiac sarcoidosis often experience chest pain, fatigue, fainting, rapid heartbeats and swelling among other symptoms.

There is no treatment for the disease. Usually, the symptoms disappear by themselves. Other times one may receive treatment based on the symptoms they show. One can be treated with medication, physical therapy, ongoing heart monitoring and surgery in severe conditions.

Krayzie Bone’s specific sarcoidosis diagnosis was unknown at the time of writing this article.

Everything to know about Krayzie Bone

Krayzie Bone hails from Cleveland, Ohio. He entered the music industry after co-founding the band Bone Thugs-n-Harmony in 1993. After finding solo success, he released his own album Thug Mentality 1999 in 1999. Since then he has released several other albums including- Thug on da Line, Gemini: Good vs. Evil and Chasing the Devil: Temptation.

Last month, Henderson joined his former bandmates LL Cool and The Roots during their F.O.R.C.E Cleveland tour stop.

Along with being a musician, he is also the founder of The Life Apparel and also the podcast host of This is Truth Talks.

The rapper has amassed over 500K followers on Instagram.