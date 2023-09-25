LeBron James offers heartfelt prayers for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Krayzie Bone, reportedly in critical condition battling for his life

LeBron James sent prayers toward Krazyie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Krayzie is reportedly fighting for his life and in critical condition after checking himself in a Los Angeles hospital on Friday. He has been battling sarcoidosis since his diagnosis in 2016.

According to AllHipHop, Krayzie has been in a hospital since Friday due to coughing blood. He underwent tests, including a CAT scan that discovered an artery in one of his lungs was damaged. Emergency surgery was performed, and he remained sedated and on a breathing machine on Sunday.

James, a huge of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, was one of many personalities who sent prayers to Krayzie. The LA Lakers superstar tweeted:

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was formed in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1991. It's one of the reasons why LeBron James has a connection with the hip-hop group composed of Bizzy Bone, Flesh-n-Bone, Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone and Wish Bone.

They were honored by the city of Cleveland last month by renaming the intersection of E. 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way.

It also coincided with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and Krayzie Bone spoke to AllHipHop about the genre's importance for future generations:

"I just want to see hip-hop mature and be more kind and respectful to the artists that carry this genre," Krayzie said.

"I want to see a balance between artists and corporations. It's still young, but it needs to mature a lot. We need to realize and understand how to treat all legends like other genres of music."

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's impact on LeBron James

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony had a huge influence on LeBron James growing up.

As mentioned earlier, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is originally from Cleveland, Ohio. LeBron James grew up listening to them and they had a great impact on him.

James explained to Bally Sports in 2017 the impact the hip-hop group had on his life.

"It gave us a sense of we can get out," James said. "You have people in your backyard have an opportunity to get out of a situation and make it mainstream and make something out of your lives by telling their story or playing sport. They gave us even more confidence, gave us a sense of like when we went to AAU tournaments in different states that we have someone to root for in our backyard.

"We was listening to people that was making great music when we was growing up. It gave us a sense of attitude, sense of pride and a sense of having an opportunity to say like, 'Listen, if we can put this thing together, we can get out as well.'"

