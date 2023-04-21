What was Seamus Gray’s cause of death? Body of missing navy sailor found in Lake Michigan

On Wednesday, April 19, the body of missing Navy sailor Seamus Gray was discovered along the shores of Lake Michigan. An autopsy revealed that Gray died from drowning. While the incident remains under police investigation, officials confirmed that the victim showed no other signs of significant injury.

Officials noted that they are still awaiting the results of a toxicology test. Seamus Gray was reportedly inebriated before his disappearance, which may have contributed to the drowning incident. Gray's phone had no signs of activity since he went missing.

Seamus Gray was involved in scuffles right before his death

As per NBC Chicago, at the time of his death, Seamus Gray was a sailor stationed at the Naval Station Great Lakes. Shortly before his disappearance, he had joined his friends for drinks at a string of nightclubs on April 18.

He was last seen at 1:35 am after he attempted to go to the Ibiza nightclub with his friends. However, he was denied entry due to his inebriated state. His friends said they had not heard from him after he left the bar.

According to Adrian Hernandez, the manager of the Ibiza nightclub, Seamus Gray had engaged in at least two altercations outside of the bar. Surveillance footage from the Ibiza nightclub security cameras showed him walking in an alley behind the bar soon after.

Before the body was recovered, Adrian Hernandez said:

"It's just a sad situation for us. We just want him to be found ... we just want to cooperate in any way we can. We're doing everything we can to cooperate with the police investigation with the family."

Investigators revealed that videos from businesses near the waterfront showed Seamus Gray walking near the edge of the lake. It is believed that due to his drunken state, he most likely fell into the lake and drowned.

After Gray went missing, his mother flew down from Florida to inquire about the search effort. At approximately 7:05 am on Thursday, a ComEd crew working in the area of the Waukegan harbor saw a body floating near the shores.

They reported the body to the police, who later determined that his clothes matched what Gray had been wearing the night he went missing. Later on, officials confirmed that the body was indeed that of the missing sailor.

In an official statement, Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor addressed Gray's death. She said:

“On behalf of the city of Waukegan, I extend our deepest condolences to the family of Séamus Gray. As a mother, I can’t begin to imagine feeling the sadness and pain that Seamus’ family has and will endure. Our prayers are with Mr. Gray’s family.”

Gray's mother described him as a dedicated young man committed to serving his country.

