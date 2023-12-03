What did Seth Montes say? Florida teen charged over online threats to church

On November 29, 2023, 18-year-old Seth Montes of Florida was apprehended for commenting threats to shoot up a church on a pair of YouTube videos about the mass shootings at Pulse Night Club and Club Q.

According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, one of the comments made by Seth Montes read:

"I'm going to shoot up a church next lol have fun seeing me on the news."

A press release by the Volusia Sheriff's Office stated that the Florida teen is facing a charge of written threats to kill and currently remains at the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Florida teen supported suspects in other mass shootings in his comments

On November 28, 2023, the Federal Bureau of Investigation informed detectives from the Volusia Sheriff's Office of the threats Seth Montes made on the news broadcast videos on YouTube.

Fox 28 Savannah reported that the 18-year-old allegedly commented on newscasts about the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, which claimed 49 lives, and the 2022 mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, which led to five deaths.

Fox 35 Orlando reported that Seth praised and supported suspects in other mass shootings.

CBS Austin reported that Seth Montes commented on a video about a shooting that took place earlier this year at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, where three children and three adults were killed before authorities killed the shooter. His comment read:

"I'm going to be the next [shooter's name]. And instead of being a school it will be a church."

According to the report by Fox 28 Savannah, the Florida teen also made comments referring to the 2015 mass shooting of a Charleston, South Carolina, church in which nine people were killed. He commented:

"I support [shooter's name] and I’m going to follow his footsteps next week at my local church."

Law&Crime reported that according to a probable cause arrest affidavit, Seth Montes supported the shooter of the 2015 shooting of a Charleston, South Carolina, church, Dylann Roof, and the accused of the 2023 shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Audrey Hale, in those comments.

Florida teen claimed to be "trolling" in the comments

The press release by the Volusia Sheriff's Office stated that the comments made by Seth Montes were traced back to his residence on Babcock Avenue in Deltona.

According to the press release by the Volusia Sheriff's Office, when detectives from the sheriff's office interrogated him, the 18-year-old admitted to making the threats but also claimed to be only "trolling."

The sheriff's office mentioned that Seth did not specify any particular churches or schools in any of the threats he made.

Detectives from the sheriff's office searched the residence and did not find the Florida teen to be in possession of any firearms.

Authorities found only one firearm in the residence, which was kept in a locked gun safe, and will seek a risk protection order.

Fox 28 Savannah reported that Seth Montes is charged with a second-degree felony, which, if convicted, can lead to a sentence of up to 15 years in state prison and $10,000 in penalties.