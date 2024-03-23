What did Shanae Davis do? Florida mom charged after handgun found stashed inside child's lunchbox

On March 14, 2024, 39-year-old Shanae Davis was apprehended after being accused of placing a handgun inside the lunchbox of her 2-year-old son. The 9mm Glock 43 handgun was discovered by one of her son's teachers upon opening the lunch box at Jackson's Daycare Center in the 1200 block of W 31st Street in Riviera Beach.

Shanae Davis has been charged with child neglect and allowing a minor to obtain a firearm and take it to school. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's records, the 39-year-old mother posted bail on March 15, 2024, and was released from custody.

Shanae Davis alleged to have forgotten to take the handgun out of the lunchbox

The Riviera Beach Police Department stated that Shanae Davis told authorities that the handgun belonged to her and she usually kept it in her glove box. However, recently, she has been taking the weapon inside her residence following multiple break-ins at her apartment complex.

On March 14, 2024, the Riviera Beach Police Department stated that Davis put the handgun inside her 2-year-old son's lunchbox as she does not carry a purse. Later, she reportedly forgot to take it out.

The police department further mentioned that a teacher at Jackson's Daycare Center noticed the handgun while opening the child's lunchbox and screamed when another faculty came to her aid. The daycare center contacted authorities, who, upon arrival, confirmed the weapon to be a 9mm Glock 43 handgun.

Following the discovery of the handgun, the 39-year-old mother was contacted and asked to come to Jackson's Daycare Center immediately.

Parents are concerned about the safety of their children

The incident left fellow parents of the other children at the daycare shocked and concerned. They said that although having a gun is a safety measure, incidents as such highlight the importance of keeping weapons out of the reach of children. One of the parents, Stephenne Warembourg, told WPEC (television station in West Palm Beach, Florida):

"It's scary. I mean, you know, when I'm sending my kid to school thinking that he's going to be safe. I mean, are they? I don't know."

Kimberly Worth told the same outlet:

"Things like that are extremely preventable. You need a gun purse, and you need a plan with your gun. You have it in your gun purse. You walk in your home, it goes in a safe or a specific place, which is gun safe, just like you would make your child safe or make your pet safe."

West Palm Beach Police spokesman Mike Jachels emphasized the importance of responsibility for gun ownership, specifying that it is crucial to secure them adequately at all times, especially away from children. He also stated that such negligence could have fatal consequences.

The owner of Jackson's Daycare Center has reportedly chosen not to file charges against Shanae Davis. It was the decision of the state prosecutor's office.

No one was injured in the incident.