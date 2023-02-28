What are Shigella symptoms in humans? Spread explored as CDC warns about drug-resistant stomach bug

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new warning about a drug-resistant stomach bug, Shigella, that is rapidly spreading across the United States.

The government agency issued an advisory on Friday, February 24, 2023. It stated that of nearly 450,000 Shigellis infections in the country in 2022, they found that five percent of the cases were “extensively drug-resistant” as compared to zero in 2015.

Alexander Tin



"by the fecal-oral route, directly through person-to-person contact including sexual contact, and indirectly through contaminated food, water, and other routes"



A reminder that Shigella bacteria spread "by the fecal-oral route, directly through person-to-person contact including sexual contact, and indirectly through contaminated food, water, and other routes"

While Shigellos were primarily found in children under the age of four, the CDC has observed an increase among adults. It was particularly so gay and bis*xual men, the homeless, international travelers, and persons living with HIV.

Between 2015 and 2022, a total of 239 patients were diagnosed with the infections. However, almost 90 percent of these cases were identified over the past two years.

The CDC reports that 82 percent of the people infected were men of an average age of 42 years. Of the 41 people surveyed, 88 percent of them reported male-to-male s*xual contact.

Shigella can result in chronic digestive issues

As per the Cleveland Clinic, the infection, which is caused by Shigella bacteria, can result in stomach pain, diarrhea, and fever.

The site also reports that a person can contract this infection by consuming contaminated water or food. A person can even get this infection if they are swimming in a pool with infected water and accidentally swallow it.

It is also considered a type of food poisoning that can result in diarrhea with mucus and blood.

As for its spread, Shigella commonly occurs in crowded places or regions with poor sanitation standards. This includes nursing homes, schools, and daycare centers. Younger kids are more prone to get this infection as they tend to put their hands in their mouths.

CDC issues warning over an increase of drug-resistant bacteria: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory to warn the public of an increase of a drug-resistant bacteria called Shigella.

Inflammatory diarrhea is caused by the gut virus, and the increasingly prevalent drug-resistant type cannot be managed with common medicines.

Most of the time, azithromycin, ciprofloxacin, or ceftriaxone are given to people with non-resistant Shigella.

In the advisory, the CDC said:

“XDR Shigella bacteria have limited antimicrobial treatment options, are easily transmissible, and can spread antimicrobial resistance genes to other enteric bacteria.”

In the same release, health officials stated that there are no recommendations as to how the new variant of this infection will be treated in the United States, and said:

“Healthcare providers treating XDR shigellosis should consult with a specialist knowledgeable in treating antibiotic-resistant bacteria to determine the best treatment options.”

The government organization also said that it was analyzing cases with vigilance and will hold a brief meeting with health professionals on February 28, 2023.

