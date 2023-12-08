What did Siaka Massaquoi do? Actor and Republican activist arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol attack

The First Vice-chair of the LA Republican Party Siaka Massaquoi was apprehended for his involvement in the January 2021 US Capitol attack on November 30, 2023. The actor and executive board member of the Los Angeles County Republican Party was arrested by FBI agents at the Hollywood Burbank Airport.

He was taken into custody on misdemeanor charges, including trespassing, disorderly conduct, and parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building. Siaka Massaquoi remained in custody overnight and was released on a $1000 bond on December 1, 2023, after he appeared in court.

FBI raided Siaka Massaquoi's North Hollywood residence in June 2021 for his associations on a social media app

According to the Los Angeles Times, shortly before 6 am on June 10, 2021, around 20 FBI agents raided Siaka Massaquoi's residence in North Hollywood. The raid was reportedly conducted for his associations on a social media app.

According to the Los Angeles Times, following the raid, Siaka posted an Instagram video with the caption claiming that he did "nothing wrong" and "nothing violent" on January 6, 2021.

The report added that according to the Red State, a conservative news outlet, at the time of his arrest, Siaka was allegedly returning with his wife from Nashville. They were returning after attending the premiere of the Daily Wire's new film Lady Ballers, a controversial comedy mocking transgender athletes.

Siaka Massaquoi took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a video clip of a livestream captured inside the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"Witness why I was raided 2 years ago and recently arrested and charged Nov 30th, 2023 almost 3 years later," he wrote on X.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the 71-second video clip posted by Siaka shows him holding his phone up to record or stream video. The video includes about a dozen protesters, some of whom have their faces covered or are wearing Trump 2020 hats, gathering at the threshold of a door into the Capitol.

The video shows dozens of Capitol Police officers, many of whom are equipped in riot gear, filling the hallway and appear to be attempting to evict Trump supporters.

Legal defense fundraiser organized for Siaka Massaquoi

A legal defense fundraiser has been set up for Siaka Massaquoi on GiveSendGo. It mentions that during his arrest, his pregnant wife was not provided any arrest warrant.

The fundraiser post mentions that while he has not been officially charged yet, it is set to ensure assistance in the event of potential bail and upcoming legal defense fees.

"Since the FBI raid on his home nearly three years ago, they have feared that this day might come, in which the government would charge him for something he didn’t do. He has been scrutinized at airports for several years but has never been formally charged for anything," the post read.

It added that the family has gone through a lot of ups and downs and called their "turmoil" a "circus" stating that it was an "unnecessary display of government overreach that they have had to endure." The post stated that they were asking for funds to help support Siaka's bail and legal defense fees.

The GiveSendGo fundraiser campaign has a goal of $115,000 and has raised over $90,000 with more than 1000 donations.