What is a silent applause? Internet celebrates as actors hand wave after CODA wins Best Picture at Oscars 2022 

The deaf family drama CODA won Best Picture at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022. This is the first time that the honor has been awarded to a streaming service, Apple TV+, less than three years after itss launch.

But what touched everyone’s heart at the Hollywood’s top award ceremony was the silent applause, making the win even more special for the entire team.

All about silent applause at CODA's Oscars 2022 win

Known as the as deaf applause or visual applause, silent applause consists of flapping hands in the air. Nowadays, it is a universal gesture in all deaf communities and also among the hearing population of the world.

It is assumed that this sign language got included in American Sign Language (ASL) from French Sign Language (LSF) in 1985. It became a popular sign after the well-known student protest, Deaf President Now, used it at the Gallaudet University in 1988.

Following the tradition, as a sign of good gesture, guests at the 2022 Oscars waved silent applause for the cast members of CODA, an acronym for children of deaf adults, when they won the Best Picture award at the ceremony. It was the first film with a largely deaf cast to win the award.

Fans take to Twitter to express joy at CODA's win at Oscars 2022

Directed by Sian Heder, the movie includes Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant and first premiered at a virtual Sundance Film Festival in 2021.

Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win an Oscar since co-star Marlee Matlin. He was greeted by his peers, who silently signed their applause as he made his way to the stage.

The gesture left fans touched as they took to Twitter to celebrate the win and the applause of the film.

GlobalDisabilityIncl @GlobalDisabilit #DisabilityInclusion #ASL #CODA They did it! What a huge moment for disability representation, and we still have goosebumps from the silent signed applause from the audience. Congratulations, CODA! #RepresentationMatters They did it! What a huge moment for disability representation, and we still have goosebumps from the silent signed applause from the audience. Congratulations, CODA! #RepresentationMatters #DisabilityInclusion #ASL #CODA https://t.co/jN2qLarKEO

Bea @BeaDeeH The Oscars audience doing silent applause for CODA already has me crying, might as well finish #bridgertonS2 E3. The Oscars audience doing silent applause for CODA already has me crying, might as well finish #bridgertonS2 E3.

Anuja @just_anuja The win of #CODA is so historic. How beautiful to see the silent applause and two simultaneous sign language interpreters as the acceptance speeches went on The win of #CODA is so historic. How beautiful to see the silent applause and two simultaneous sign language interpreters as the acceptance speeches went on 👏👏 https://t.co/AaSm6NiLUT

Hamid Munir @HamidMunir80 gesture is so lovely after Coda wins best picture and it's 3rd Oscar of the night

#Oscars The silent applausegesture is so lovely after Coda wins best picture and it's 3rd Oscar of the night The silent applause 👏 🙌 gesture is so lovely after Coda wins best picture and it's 3rd Oscar of the night #Oscars https://t.co/B8KEMj3Cw4

ℳickαelα @Mickaela_Reann Okay, but the ASL silent applause when CODA won best picture WAS SO, SO BEAUTIFUL #Oscars Okay, but the ASL silent applause when CODA won best picture WAS SO, SO BEAUTIFUL #Oscars

rhianaB @_rhianaB_ Tears stinging my eyes watching the audience do the silent applause for CODA. Congrats on making history. #Oscar Tears stinging my eyes watching the audience do the silent applause for CODA. Congrats on making history. #Oscar

「Derek Junttonen」 @DJuntt That silent applause for Coda just hit so hard That silent applause for Coda just hit so hard

Nettey Farol @Nettey128 Seeing the audience do the silent applause melted my heart. Congrats "Coda"...you're beautiful. Seeing the audience do the silent applause melted my heart. Congrats "Coda"...you're beautiful.

Big Rita🌻 @IAmBirgitta

#Coda

#Oscars It would have been so cool if the theatre was silent in their waving applause for Troy Kotsur. It would have been so cool if the theatre was silent in their waving applause for Troy Kotsur. #Coda#Oscars

The movie revolves around Ruby's journey as the only hearing person in her deaf family of four. It tells her story as she contemplates leaving her role as her family's interpreter and their struggling fishing business to pursue her music career. How they survive without each other’s support forms the rest of the emotionally intensive story.

The family drama even won best ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, defeating The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, and Dune at the Producers Guild Awards.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan