What size is asteroid 2023 DZ2? NASA reveals newly discovered ‘city killer’ will harmlessly pass the Earth this weekend

NASA scientists have recently revealed that a new asteroid will pass by Earth this weekend. It will be between 140 and 310 feet in diameter. NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies stated that the 2023 DZ2 will miss Earth by 108,758 miles.

The event is scheduled to take place in around 10 years considering that a huge space rock will be spotted. According to a tweet by NASA's Asteroid Watch, it has been named 2023 DZ2 and would pass between the Earth and the moon. However, as opposed to the earlier calculations done by EarthSky, the recent reports state that the asteroid, which is also called 'city killer,' will safely pass by Earth, reducing its chances of causing any damage to the planet.

A newly discovered #asteroid named 2023 DZ2 will safely pass by Earth on Saturday at 100K+ miles away.

People can look out for the 2023 DZ2 at around 3:51 pm EDT on Saturday, March 25, 2023. EarthSky reported that observers can look at the southeastern horizon and locate Sirius and Procyon, and DZ2 will be visible on Procyon's left side.

The 2023 D2Z asteroid will be closest to the Earth on Saturday afternoon

2023 DZ2 was discovered back in February 2023 (Image via abovewallstreet/Twitter)

According to the NEO Earth Close Approaches chart by NASA, DZ2 is large compared to the normal ones at a size of two meters. An important part of the asteroid is its closeness and that it is passing between the Earth and the moon.

It was first discovered in February 2023 by astronomers at the La Palma Observatory in the Canary Islands, Spain. Several astronomers have been able to watch it in the last few days. According to EarthSky:

"We found the best time to see asteroid 2023 D2Z from the Northern Hemisphere will be early on the night of Friday, March 24, 2023."

Astronomers with the International Asteroid Warning Network are using this close approach to learn as much as possible about 2023 DZ2 in a short time period - good practice for #PlanetaryDefense in the future if a potential asteroid threat were ever discovered.

NASA reported that the 2023 DZ2 is expected to come 174,650 kilometers or 108,522 miles. Although the distance looks too long, the asteroid will be closer to the moon. It will be easy to spot DZ2 with a small telescope or binoculars, which will be closest to the Earth on Saturday afternoon (ET) but can be easily spotted on Friday night as well.

However, even without the required equipment, there is a chance to witness it as a Virtual Telescope Project (VTP) is being done by the Bellatrix Astronomical Observatory in Ceccano, Italy. Live streaming of the 2023 DZ2 passing between Earth and the moon will be organized by Bellatrix Astronomical Observatory, which will start at 11:30 pm UTC on Saturday or 7:30 pm ET.

Although DZ2 is confirmed to pass without harming Earth, EarthSky reported that previously it had a 1-in-38-million chance to hit Earth on March 27, 2026. However, the calculations later proved that there was less risk of hitting Earth and it was removed from the Sentry Risk Table on March 21, 2023.

Hence, Earth's close encounter with 2023 D2Z will make it easier for astronomers to study the space rock from just over 68,000 km away.

