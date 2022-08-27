Where to watch NASA's Artemis I Launch? Live telecast details, timings, and more

NASA's Artemis I, a spacecraft, is being prepared to be launched on a journey to the moon on August 29 between 8:33 AM ET and 10:33 AM ET. The same will be live telecasted on NASA channels for people who want to witness the historic moment.

The event can be viewed on NASA's official website and NASA TV. The Artemis I live broadcast is expected to begin at 12 AM ET on the same day. It will cover events related to the launch directly from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

There wouldn't be any human beings aboard the mission. This marks the first step of the Artemis program, which aims to send humans to the moon, eventually unraveling more about Mars.

Here's everything we know about Artemis I launch and live telecast

The official launch countdown is set to begin on August 27 at 10:23 AM ET. After the countdown, engineers associated with the mission will power up the Orion spacecraft over the weekend. They will also charge the batteries and give the preparations a final check.

The launch team is also reportedly conducting a briefing on Sunday night or Monday morning to discuss the weather conditions before it sends Artemis I off. If the weather seems stable, the team will begin fueling the rocket's core stage eight hours before the anticipated launch. The upper stage will be fueled five hours before the launch.

The final NASA test director briefing will occur an hour before the time dedicated to the launch. The 30-minute countdown will reportedly start 40 minutes before the launch time.

As for the other details related to the launch, the program will also have celebrities and personalities including singer Keke Palmer, and actors Chris Evans and Jack Black. Star-studded performances include "The Star-Spangled Banner" by Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock and "America the Beautiful" by The Philadelphia Orchestra. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is also part of the pre-launch program.

After the launch, NASA will reportedly conduct a post-launch briefing. It will also share the first Earth pictures and views that are captured on the cameras inside the spacecraft.

Also, the cameras inside and outside Artemis I will share videos and pictures as and when they are captured. People with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices can enquire about the mission's location every day.

Artemis I's journey is going to last 42 days. During this period, it will travel to the moon, loop around it, and return back to Earth. Artemis I will cover a total distance of 1.3 million miles, or approximately 2.1 million kilometers.

Once it returns, the capsule will land in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego on October 10, 2022.

The splashdown will also be streamed live from NASA's website. No less than 17 cameras have been set up in helicopters and recovery ships to capture Artemis I's splashdown.

