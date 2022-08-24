Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Broadcast Details: When & where to watch?

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup will get underway this Saturday in the United Arab Emirates

Asia Cup 2022 will commence on August 27 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with a fixture between former champions Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. For the first time in six years, the Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format.

Five teams, namely India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, have earned direct entry to the main tournament. One more team will soon join them in the competition later tonight after the conclusion of the Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Initially, the Asia Cup was supposed to take place in Sri Lanka. However, because of the financial issues in the island nation, the organizers decided to move the tournament to the United Arab Emirates.

With the first match of this year's Asia Cup only three days away, here's a look at all the telecast and live streaming details for this competition.

When & where to watch Asia Cup 2022 in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the entire Asia Cup tournament in India. The Asia Cup matches will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (Hindi). Live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app. The matches will start in India at 7:30 PM IST.

When & where to watch Asia Cup 2022 in Pakistan?

Fans in Pakistan can watch the Asia Cup matches on PTV Sports and Ten Sports. Live streaming will be available on the PTV Sports online platform. The start time for the matches in Pakistan is 7:00 PM.

When & where to watch Asia Cup 2022 in Bangladesh?

Gazi TV has secured the rights to broadcast all the matches of the Asia Cup in Bangladesh. All the matches will start in the nation at 8:00 PM.

When & where to watch Asia Cup 2022 in the US?

Willow TV and ESPN Sports own the telecasting rights for the Asia Cup matches in the United States of America. Live streaming will be available on the Hotstar website and app. The start time for the games is 10:00 AM.

