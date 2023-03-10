What is Snailbrook? Elon Musk set to build a town in Texas for his employees

According to The Wall Street Journal report, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, Boring Company, and Twitter, is now set to build a town for his employees in Texas.

It stated that employees tied to Elon Musk's business have so far purchased around 3,500 acres in the Austin area. The same report also mentions that some local real-estate and land officials said that people close to the billionaire told them that he owns more than 6,000 acres of land in that particular area.

Additionally, the report suggests that Elon Musk is planning to build a town near his Boring Company and SpaceX facilities and the construction for the same is currently going on. As it happens, the billionaire is planning to name that town Snailbrook.

Moreover, the people who witnessed the discussion about the town said that Musk’s former girlfriend Grimes, singer and rapper Kanye West, and his architectural designer had a number of discussions about the area and what they wanted the town to look like.

Elon Musk's Snailbrook town will be charging $800 per month from its residents

The town that Musk is planning to build is reportedly called Snailbrook, which will comprise of employees from SpaceX, Tesla, Boring Company, and the other companies that the billionaire owns.

Chap Ambrose, a computer programmer who lives on a hilltop and is overlooking the new Boring and SpaceX facilities, said:

"They want it to be a secret. They want to do things before anyone knows really what’s happening.”

According to the report of The Wall Street Journal, the employees living in this town would be charged $800 per month for one and two-bedroom homes. Other than this, if someone gets fired or quits, they will get 30 days to vacate the place.

Some Facebook photos also revealed that the town will have modular homes, outdoor sports areas, pools, and gyms. The shared pictures showed signs outside the town that read:

"Welcome, snailbrook, tx, est. 2021.”

However, Bastrop County has yet to receive any application from Elon Musk to incorporate the town. It was reported that this would require a minimum of 201 residents whose requests need to be approved by the county judge, after which the procedure to build the town can begin.

In separate news, earlier in 2021, Musk shared a tweet in which he shared that he is planning to create the city of Starbase, Texas, in Boca Chica village. However, the reports are unclear as to whether or not the operation began in the city.

