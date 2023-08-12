What is a Special Counsel? Meaning explored as DA David Weiss appointed to oversee Hunter Biden probe

On Friday, August 11, Delaware US Attorney David Weiss was appointed as the special counsel in the investigation of the allegations against Hunter Biden. According to Reuters, a special counsel is a lawyer appointed to investigate a case in which a typical prosecutor may have a conflict of interest.

Given that Hunter Biden is the son of the current President, Weiss has been tasked with ensuring that there is a thorough and unbiased probe.

Hunter Biden is being investigated based on several crimes, including money laundering, tax evasion, illegal foreign lobbying, and illegal gun possession.

NPR reported that, according to government officials, David Weiss has been trusted with the probe since he is considered non-partisan. The investigation is currently underway.

Politicians comment on David Weiss' role as Special Counsel

As per CBS, David Weiss is considered a career federal prosecutor. In 2018, he became US Attorney for Delaware under the Trump administration. After Joe Biden came into power, he was asked to remain in the role, leading to the perception that he was not strongly affiliated with either of the opposing political leaders.

Attorney General Merrick Garland discussed the public's impression of David Weiss as an unbiased mediator.

"(Weiss' appointment) reinforces for the American people the department's commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters," Garland said.

Garland's sentiment was reinforced by the White House, which released a public statement about the investigation. A White House spokesperson assured the public that Hunter Biden's extraordinarily powerful family ties would not influence the investigation.

"President Biden has made clear that this matter would be handled independently by the Justice Department, under the leadership of a U.S. attorney appointed by former President Trump, free from any political interference by the White House. He has upheld that commitment," the spokesperson stated.

As the special counsel, Weiss will have authority over the majority of the figures involved in investigating the various allegations against Hunter Biden. After reviewing the evidence, he will decide whether to file charges or not.

He is also entrusted with the task of providing a final report to Merrick Garland, explaining the decisions that were made by the prosecution team.

The team of former President Donald Trump, however, has expressed skepticism about the case. They implied that there is a chance that the probe against Hunter Biden may not be approached earnestly due to the suspect's family ties.

"If this special counsel is truly independent (...) he will quickly conclude that Joe Biden, his troubled son Hunter, and their enablers, including the media, which colluded with the 51 intelligence officials who knowingly misled the public about Hunter's laptop, should face the required consequences," a Trump spokesperson said.

The case currently remains under investigation by David Weiss' team.