Spencer Ross Pearson was issued an arrest warrant by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend, a Florida high school softball player Madison Schemitz, fifteen times on Saturday, June 3. Multiple reports stated that Madison Schemitz is now paralyzed after sustaining damage to her spinal cord.

On Saturday, 18-year-old Spencer Ross Pearson, stabbed 17-year-old ex-girlfriend Madison Schemitz 15 times outside a Ponte Vedra Beach sports bar and restaurant. The victim’s mother, Jaclyn "Jacki" Rogue, 43, also suffered stab wounds to her forehead and leg when she tried to protect her daughter against the violent assault in broad daylight outside the restaurant.

Officials said that a good samaritan who intervened was also stabbed by Pearson before the suspect turned the knife on himself in an unsuccessful attempt to take his own life. Authorities said that Pearson, who was hospitalized with self-inflicted injuries, was served with an arrest warrant at his bed on June 6, 2023. He is reportedly facing two counts of attempted premeditated first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Spencer Ross Pearson stalked and harassed ex-girlfriend Madison Schemitz before the violent attack

As per the arrest affidavit, Spencer Ross Pearson was in a relationship with the victim until they broke up earlier this year. In April 2023, Pearson allegedly began to stalk and harass Madison Schemitz following their breakup.

The court document stated that on the day of the attack, Madison and her mom met up with friends at Mr Chubby’s Wings on Ponte Vedra Beach. The mother-daughter duo reportedly left the restaurant after they spotted Spencer Ross Pearson seated at a nearby table.

Taylor Levesque @TaylorJLevesque 18yo Spencer Pearson was served an arrest warrant in his hospital bed today. He is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder & aggravated battery charges. He is accused of stabbing several victims in the parking lot of Mr. Chubby’s Wings in Ponte Vedra Saturday @FCN2go 18yo Spencer Pearson was served an arrest warrant in his hospital bed today. He is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder & aggravated battery charges. He is accused of stabbing several victims in the parking lot of Mr. Chubby’s Wings in Ponte Vedra Saturday @FCN2go https://t.co/Bo9dNPZNKW

Pearson, who followed them out, attacked Madison from behind as he held her down and proceeded to stab her 15 times in the parking lot. Pearson then stabbed Madison’s mom and a bystander when they tried to intervene before trying to slit his throat in an attempt to kill himself.

Madison’s sister, Tatiana Cruceta, told WTLV-TV, that the beloved softball player is now paralyzed. Cruceta, who described her sister as a fighter, said that she believed Madison’s indomitable spirit would prevail in the wake of the horrifying incident. She said:

"Madison is a fighter, you know. She’s going to make it through this, and I know she is going to walk out of this hospital.”

She added:

“Madison’s the sweetest person you’ll ever meet, she’s always smiling, always. So as soon as I answered the phone - we all called her ‘Sass,’ that’s her nickname - so I said, ‘How you doin, Sass, how you feelin?’ And she goes, ‘Oh just dandy.’ So, she was cracking jokes and trying to be strong.”

She also revealed that her mother had tried to obtain a restraining order against the suspect.

Coach Christi 👩🏾‍⚕️🥎 @SnapMyAd Ponte Vedra HS softball player Madison Schemitz was brutally attacked by her ex-boyfriend, she has been left paralyzed. Please consider joining me in helping her family with all medical expenses. gofundme.com/f/help-for-mad… Ponte Vedra HS softball player Madison Schemitz was brutally attacked by her ex-boyfriend, she has been left paralyzed. Please consider joining me in helping her family with all medical expenses. gofundme.com/f/help-for-mad…

As the teen continues to recover from her injuries, a GoFundMe launched to render financial assistance to the family has raised over $100,000.

