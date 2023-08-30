What did Spice say about Erica Mena's son? Love and Hip Hop Atlanta monkey feud controversy explained 

Jamaican musician Spice and Erica Mena got into a vehement exchange on television after arguing about who has the worst life situation. While appearing on the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, the 41-year-old and the 35-year-old - who have been best friends for most of the time - were seen at a crossroads hurling insults and disrespecting one another.

As per the clips that went viral online, Erica Mena and Spice are seen sitting at a table where the latter confronts The Stepmother actress for being upset at her ex-husband, Safaree, who cried for Spice when she was hospitalized but not when he was getting a divorce from Mena.

Spice begins the argument by asking about Erica's motivation for drawing comparisons between them, informing her that she is not unfamiliar with being a single mom. With two kids under her custody, Erica Mena seems to have complained about her situation to Spice, who refused to listen when she brought up the fact that Mena has an older child who despises her.

When Spice asks Mena why she felt the need to compare herself to her, the actress responds that she was Safaree's wife and "he felt nothing." The Jamaican singer then states "That don’t have nothing to do with me.”

Shekinah tries to make peace between Erica Mena and Spice but to no avail

The women, who sat at the table with Shekinah on her advice, began arguing and yelling at each other. The Go Down Deh singer then adds:

“Your problem Erica is you feel like you’re the first woman to be divorced… you’re the first woman that’s left with two children to fend for. I’ve been doing it for 14 years welcome to the club."

Erica Mena corrected her and said that she had been a single parent for the past 16 years but lost her cool when Spice dragged her son into the conversation. She said:

“With your son that don’t like you. My son loves me.”

Mena, who clearly looked pissed at the disrespect, gets up angrily and flips the table, hurling insults at Spice. Addressing the comments made by the So Mi Like It singer, Mena called Spice by her real name Grace Latoya Hamilton, said on the on-camera commentary:

“Grace is officially disgraced in my book. This woman was given a second chance at life by God and here she is choosing to use that second chance at life to come at me and my son which just speaks volumes about who she is."

She added that the Jamaican singer dragging her children into their argument means that they would have a "beef" for a lifetime.

After the crew separated the duo, who were almost going to get into a physical altercation, Mena and Spice could be seen hurling expletives at each other. At this point, Mena referred to Spice's hospitalization and called her a "blue monkey," a dig at her blue-dyed hair.

“That b**ch should have died. you want to mention my kids. You monkey, you f***ing blue monkey.”

Shekinah, who was also present during the argument, also gave an on-camera interview conveying her shock at the duo's argument, especially Erica Mena calling Spice a "blue monkey."