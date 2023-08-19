What did Starla Soloway say? Influencer gets blasted online for cultural appropriation

Starla Soloway, a social media influencer, was recently criticized for wearing braids on her TikTok videos. However, her hairdo appears to be a cultural fashion statement that is prevalent within the Black community and people of color.

Following this, in the third week of August, Starla Soloway called out individuals for being rude to her in a TikTok video, which instantly became viral among netizens. This response created a snowball effect as she soon claimed that people on the internet are at ease commenting openly about people without anticipating a response.

When a user said that she had a "bird beak" on her face, Starla Soloway snapped. In response, the TikToker remarked that she bets the girl had a "fat f--king nose." After this, people started tagging Starla Soloway as racist person.

As soon as the videos were posted by the X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts @em0nie_ and @TheReclaimed, people went to the comment section of these posts to share their opinions in a classic case of trolling. At the time of this writing, the videos have already garnered 25 million and 718.1 thousand views, respectively.

Starla Soloway's offensive remarks made X users label the TikToker as a racist

Netizens thrash Starla Soloway for her hairstyle (Image via TikTok / @Starla Soloway)

As mentioned above, Soloway recently received criticism for cultural appropriation because of styling her hair in a fashion that is associated with the Black community and people of color. This happened after she flaunted her new braids and spoke in a "blaccent" (a combination of the words 'Black' and 'accent').

Naturally, there was immediate criticism because Soloway is a white lady, with commenters informing her that the texture of her hair is inappropriate for such a style and that by donning her hairstyle she is practicing cultural appropriation.

Following this, Starla Soloway (@starlasoloway) again posted a series of TikTok videos in which she responded to the users who criticized her for the hairdo. In the clip, she said:

“To everyone that’s so pressed because I have braids and I’m a white girl, I have one question for y’all. Do you believe that cultures should be shared? And if the answer is no, why do y’all believe in segregation?"

At first, she spoke quietly and with politeness, but she soon lost her patience. The TikToker then spoke as she knelt down to shake her bottom:

“Shut the f--k up. That’s what y'all really wanted me to say, huh? That’s how y’all want me to react to this s--t. Kiss my white f---ing a--, b---h.”

Her unexpected reaction about a girl's appearance led to her being labeled as "racist" by everyone. Internet users instantly flocked to the comment section of the clips uploaded by @em0nie_ and @TheReclaimed on X and began criticizing her for both the video and her look.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jamie Mawson is yet another TikTok user who has faced backlash on a social media platform for his controversial jokes

It's not the first time a TikTok user has received negative feedback. In a trending video from August 11, 2020, a TikTok user who pretended to hit "the mrs" with a belt after a "night out with the boys" was accused of making light of domestic violence.

Jamie Mawson portrayed "coming home to the mrs" in the video while donning a bathrobe and digitally enhanced glasses. The influencer entered the house stumbling and declared that he had a nice night out before calling his fictitious missus a "spastic." Mawson then pulled off his belt and pretended to beat the nonexistent woman in the scenario, with the screams of the intended recipient coming from off-camera. Following this, users were outraged by the video's attempt to "joke" about domestic abuse at a time when it is on the rise.

Jamie Mawson also faced backlash once (Image via TikTok / Jamie Mawson / Instagram / jamie_mawson_)

Mawson, who boasted in his bio about being banned from TikTok, has also previously mocked many sensitive subjects. He can be seen making jokes in other obscene videos about killing women to ra**ng infants.