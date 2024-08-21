"What a statement": All about Monse as the Internet marvels over Michelle Obama's DNC outfit 

Michelle Obama brought her fashion A-game to the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The former first lady, who was one of the event’s main speakers, donned a Monse sleeveless jacket and matching trousers from the brand’s 2025 resort collection. Netizens have since taken to the internet to express their excitement over the same.

Michelle Obama appeared on stage on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, in a deconstructed navy-blue Monse suit with matching silver David Yurman earrings. She also accessorized her outfit with Jimmy Choo’s Scarlett pumps.

For those uninitiated, Monse is a New York City-based fashion label founded by Oscar de la Renta’s creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim in 2015. WWD revealed that the collection from which the outfit originated was inspired by sci-fi and aliens.

Obama also said in her speech:

“Yes, Kamala and Tim are doing great now. We’re loving it, they’re packing arenas across the country, folks are energized. We are feeling good. But remember there are still so many people who are still so many people who are desperate for a different outcome."

Michelle continued:

"So no matter how good we feel tonight or tomorrow or the next day this is going to be an uphill battle. This is up to us, all of us, to be the solution that we seek. It’s up to us to remember what Kamala’s mother told her: ‘Don’t just sit around and complain. Do something.’”

Internet users were in awe of Michelle Obama’s outfit. A few reactions read:

“Demonstrating the right to bare arms,” another internet user said.

Michelle Obama took the stage following Second Gentleman Dough Emhoff’s speech. Meanwhile, other reactions read:

“The fit was fire!!!,” a platform user stated.

“She looked slick and fabulous,” a netizen stated.

Former President Barack Obama took to the podium following Michelle’s speech. Meanwhile, other reactions to her outfit read:

“The sleeveless vibe after they criticized her for wearing a sleeveless dress in the WH. Shes a queen,” an X user said.

“I need the affordable dupe,” another internet user said.

More about Monse as Michelle Obama leaves fashion followers in awe following her DNC appearance

According to their official website, Monse’s collections are inspired by menswear and classic tailoring. They also revealed:

“Elements like twisted tailoring, cascade hems, and slashes silhouettes are among the label’s distinguished design details. Monse is a line for modern women who seek to stand out form the crowd without compromising her effortless demeanor.”

This is not the first time Michelle has worn an outfit from the brand’s designers. She was also seen wearing Oscar de la Renta at Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday party. She also wore the brand during her appearance at the U.S. Open in 2023.

The former first lady was styled by her longtime stylist, Meredith Koop. The duo has been working together since 2010.

Times Now exclusively reported that Michelle’s outfit was valued at $1,200; however, the price had not been listed on the brand’s social media pages.

