What did Stephen King say about Lauren Boebert? Author calls the representative a "swamp"

Stephen King took to X on January 19 to call Lauren Boebert a "swamp." The author replied to a tweet by Boebert posted on the same day where she says that she is here to "rein in the swamp" and cut spending.

Her post referred to a Thursday House of Representatives vote to advance a short-term funding extension to help avoid a government shutdown. Boebert was one of the 106 House Republicans who voted against the bill.

Boebert was elected in 2020 to represent Colorado's 3rd congressional district. In December 2023, she announced that she would be relocating from Colorado's third congressional district to the fourth in the upcoming 2024 elections. As per Newsweek, Boebert's campaign spent almost $2 million in 2023 to secure a seat ahead of the next election in the House of Representatives.

Stephen King had previously criticized Lauren Boebert

When Lauren Boebert posted on X in December 2023 about "impeaching Joe Biden" after the House of Representatives voted to open an impeachment inquiry into Biden formally, Stephen King had something to say.

While responding to her tweet, King urged the Colorado Republican to "do some work."

The Republicans have been informally investigating Biden over allegations that he benefited from his son Hunter Biden's business dealings in China and Ukraine, and they have also accused them of taking bribes. According to Newsweek, the incident took place when Biden was vice president under former president Barack Obama.

In December 2023, Hunter Biden was allegedly accused of using his father's political power to threaten Chinese officials. As per Newsweek, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley mentioned an exchange of texts between Hunter and Chinese businessman Henry Zhao, reportedly obtained from Hunter's iCloud account. In the texts, Hunter allegedly talks about his ability to "forever hold a grudge."

Stephen King also called other lawmakers and allegedly accused them of focusing on attacking President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden instead of taking action against mass shootings.

Lauren Boebert earlier this week posted a photo holding a T-shirt calling an AR-15-style gun a "cordless hole puncher," a day after the same type of weapon was used in a killing in Texas.

This isn't the first time King has called politicians online, and he has also been critical of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.