What did Stephen Thomas Rodda do? Florida father accused of killing 16-year-old son with an angle grinder

Stephen Thomas Rodda, a 37-year-old Florida father, was arrested on Monday, September 4, for the brutal murder of his 16-year-old son, who was reportedly killed with an angle grinder.

While the motive for the killing is unclear, multiple reports revealed that Rodda, who has a lengthy criminal record, has a history of using methamphetamine and is prone to psychotic episodes.

The victim, Stephen Lee Rodda, described as a stellar high school student, was reportedly living at his mobile home on Old Barrow Road in Lake Wales with his grandfather, helping him out while his grandmother was in rehab at the time of the incident.

The young boy’s father, described as a drifter, reportedly turned up at the home a month ago and had been residing in the residence ever since. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady, on Monday morning, the victim’s grandfather left to visit his wife in rehab. During that time, investigators said that Stephen Thomas Rodda picked up an angle grinder and murdered his son at the mobile home.

The suspect before fleeing the scene reportedly encountered his father outside the home, who had returned after visiting his wife and eerily told him that he should not step inside the house without calling the police. However, deputies caught him a mile west on Highway 60.

Stephen Thomas Rodda has numerous mugshots dating back to 2008

Law and crime-citing jail records reported that Stephen Thomas Rodda, who was arrested multiple times on drug charges, has numerous mugshots dating back to 2008. Reacting to the incident, Sheriff Judd lamented over the brutality shrouding the incident and said:

“Once again, in just 8 days time, we have another parent who has murdered their child.”

Judd described the victim, a Frostproof High School student, as “a stand-up, stellar young man.” He said:

“It breaks our heart. There aren’t adequate words to explain how horrific this event is. He was just a stand-up, stellar young man. To have this individual murder his son is inexplicable.”

The 16-year-old, who was studying to be an electrician, was reportedly set to start a job at Burger King next week.

“We lost a great young man, and we’ve got an evil, evil man in custody, and we’re going to do our best to see that he spends the rest of his life in prison.”

The suspect, who has been remanded to the custody of Polk County Sheriff’s office, is facing a charge of first-degree murder.