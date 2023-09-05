Where was Furong “Betty” Li last seen? Search for UConn missing student intensifies 

Authorities are searching for University of Connecticut (UConn) student Furong "Betty” Li, who disappeared on September 3, 2023. UConn police are reportedly scouring the area for the 19-year-old student last seen leaving her dorm room from the area of Whitney Hall on Sunday.

In a statement, concerned officials said that they are trying to explore the circumstances surrounding the disappearance, including whether Li left the premises willingly on Sunday.

UConn police also asked people who’ve had any contact with the missing person, to notify authorities immediately.

Online community help amplify the message of missing UConn student Furong “Betty” Li

UConn police are currently sweeping the area in search of the missing student Furong “Betty” Li. The 19-year-old, who reportedly lived in the dorm at the university, was last seen leaving Whitney Hall on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

In the wake of Li’s disappearance, Stephanie Reitz, a spokesperson for the University, said that police were handing out fliers in search of the missing person. Reitz also said that they are trying to determine if she left the campus voluntarily. In a statement, Stephanie Reitz said:

“UConn is trying to determine her location and circumstances, including the possibility that she left campus voluntarily. We encourage her or others who encounter her to contact UConn police so they can confirm her well-being.”

While authorities continued their search, people online helped amplify the message of her disappearance in hopes of a safe return. A concerned social media user on Facebook hoped that the 19-year-old had just gone away for the Labor Day weekend. Reacting to the news, a Facebook user said:

“Hopefully she is found safe and just went away with friends for the weekend.”

While another netizen, suggested the campus police scour through the teen’s social media feed to gain some insight into her last known location. They commented:

“If she’s in college, I hope they ask friends to check her social media. They can often see where each other is, especially with Snapchat.”

Meanwhile, several others shared the message on their social media feed. Anyone with information on Li’s whereabouts was asked to contact UConn police at 860-486-4801.

600,000 people go missing every year in the United States

In a similar incident, Amina Alhaj Omar, a 25-year-old Ohio State University graduate student, vanished on June 10,2023. However, the search for the young woman tragically ended with the 25-year-old being found dead a month after her disappearance.

Amina was found in a quarry behind a BP gas station south of the I-270, where she was last seen on surveillance footage. The manner of death was undisclosed by authorities. However, foul play was not suspected in the case.

Amina reportedly obtained her bachelor’s degree in Criminology from Ohio State University before embarking on a master’s program in social work. She was described as an ambitious and family-oriented individual and is reportedly survived by her parents and her four sisters.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons (NamUS) database, more than 600,000 people go missing every year, and approximately 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered annually.

It should be noted that a vast number of missing person cases are resolved swiftly, as technology has reportedly made it easier to reach people.